Indian Astrologer Predicts Donald Trump's Victory with 'Jupiter and Sun' in His Favour

The battle for US presidential post is in its final stage with elections scheduled for November 3. Economic woos, coronavirus crisis, etc have been the burning issues this election season in America as Donald Trump and Joe Biden lock horns to take the lead.

Making final arguments before Tuesday's election, President Donald Trump asserted the US was shaking off a coronavirus pandemic that is only getting worse, falsely claimed Democrat Joe Biden would lock down the country for years and baselessly alleged that the COVID-19 death count is being inflated by doctors. His weekend comments capped the 2020 campaign’s final week in which the actual crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and a manufactured crisis over voting fraud featured heavily.

President Donald Trump's hopes of winning a second term are, well, slim. Which, for Republicans, puts even more pressure on the ongoing fight to keep control of the Senate and, thereby, avoid total Democratic control come 2021.

But someone out there is predicting Trump's victory. In a picture, which is doing rounds on social media, an Indian astrologer is claiming that Trump is sure to win the second terms too. He cites star alignments and sun sign calculations to corroborate his claim.

"Shree Donald Trump having ascendant lion and placement of sun in 10th house along the dragon's head that is rahu gives him upper hand to repeat second term as President of America because .. has exalted Jupiter to combine with sun," the astrologer's prediction reads.

His prediction says that Trump shall retain the office of the American president and will win by 4 lakh votes at least. But here is something, not so prophetic, about the prediction. The astrologer says that Trump will be "blamed" for managing and hacking the votes.

Meanwhile, day before the US election, Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, as per CNN Polls conducted by SSRS. However, Biden and President Donald Trump will see a close contest in battleground states of Arizona and North Carolina. Notably, Trump secured victory in all four of these states in 2016, and a defeat on Tuesday in any of them would make his journey to 270 electoral votes more arduous.

The surveys note that while Biden enjoys a considerable advantage among those voters who have already cast their ballots by mail or through early in-person voting, Trump is ahead by a significant margin among those who have not yet voted.

According to the results of the survey, in Arizona, a race within the poll's margin of sampling error, with Biden at 50% support to Trump's 46%. In Wisconsin, Biden is ahead, with 52% versus 44% for Trump. The North Carolina result shows Biden marginally ahead of Trump, 51% to 45%, just outside the poll's 4 point margin of sampling error. In Michigan, the results indicated a bigger margin than most public polling there, with 53% for Biden to 41% for Trump, but the results for each candidate are inside the survey's margin of error of the average predicted support for the concerned candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)