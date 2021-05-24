Indian 'Author' Publishes Amazon eBook With Just the Word 'Nice' Written In It

What’s the strangest book you’ve read? Was it ‘Wreck This Journal’ or ‘Catcher in the Rye’? Reading itself is in many ways a strange experience: You sit and stare at thinly sliced rectangles of wood, with tiny symbols printed on them signifying different sounds and vividly hallucinate a story. Now with eBooks, you do the same on your brightly lit device. But what if the book you’re reading was, for all purposes, simply… nice? We don’t mean the emotion. We don’t mean looking at something and thinking “hey, that’s great." Not that kind of nice. We LITERALLY mean nice. What if the book just repeated the word over and over again. Would it be….nice?

An Indian man appears to have done just that. Ankit Mishra has published a book, with the title NICE!!! What’s inside? 31 pages simply saying “Nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice ice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice ice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice ice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice ice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice ice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice nice… (in an endless loop.)"

The book is published on May 23 2021. It is currently only present in an eBook format, and is priced at Rs 69. The announcement of the book itself was made by the author on Reddit India. “Amazon approved my e-book ‘NICE!!!’ having 69 pages and “nice" written over all the pages. NICE"

A few users in the comments also mention that they bought the book.

Reviews on Amazon included “Such a Nice book. I will rate it 69/69. Despite it being rigid in its content, its pretty much open to interpretation and people may derive different meaning from the book depending on the reader’s mindset," and “ICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE NICE."

One, however, was critical. “Nope. It’s just a stupid Reddit joke. “Author" thinks he can use a decade-old joke to make some casual money. And people fall for it. This is like the pet rock. Except exponentially worse."

With the book being approved, we’re just wondering - how many other books like this and Internet jokes do we not know about…yet?

