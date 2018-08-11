GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Batsmen Get Grilled After BCCI Shares Lunch Menu at Lord's Test

'They will have humble pie for lunch.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Image credits: BCCI / Twitter
While India and England battle it out on the field, it is the Lord's lunch menu that has gotten everyone munching on the social media.

After the rain played a spoilsport on the first day of the 2nd Test at the iconic Lord's, English bowlers ensured the second day wasn't any sunny for the Indian cricket fans.

As the rain showers and cloudy conditions made the conditions perfect for swing bowling, James Anderson demolished the Indian lineup with 5/20 figures, reducing the visitors to a meager 107 on the scoreboard.




But even before the wickets began tumbling, and India were 11-2 during the lunch session, fans got the perfect opportunity to take a dig at the Indian cricketers after BCCI posted the lunch menu on its Twitter account.

"What's your pick from the team's menu for lunch today?" BCCI asked.




Swallowing no words, Twitter users knew exactly what they had to respond.

"English bowlers will have Indian batsmen for breakfast," read one response. "I was not hoping for this Menu Card Picture. I was hoping for a Good Score Card Picture where India put up a respected total losing few wickets and making English bowlers sweat," read another.






















Was delicious food on the menu the actual reason?










This, however, isn't the first time BCCI has been barraged with tweets. In fact, just last week, cricket fans wondered what Anushka Sharma was doing in a formal meet and greet of Team India at High Commission of India in London.




Now, we can only hope that Indians bounce back in the Test and have their lunch in peace.

