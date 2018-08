Indian Batsmen Get Grilled After BCCI Shares Lunch Menu at Lord's Test

The heavy rain has caused a few puddles on the pitch at the moment.



The Groundstaff are working hard to try and get the game back on.#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/HIzkyUFAtd — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

What's your pick from the team's menu for lunch today?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CUhQ61RF99 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

Where is duck ?? Vijay got it before lunch — शशांक शेखर (@ishashank16) August 10, 2018

Atleast Dhavan don't have to think before eating now. — Ovicity™ (@OvicityOfficial) August 10, 2018

Sirf Kohli , Ishant aur Ashwin Ko khana khilao. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 10, 2018

For england bowlers its indian batsmen on menu. — Abhishek Joshi (@theabhijoshi) August 10, 2018

Jis tarah ki batting kar rahe hain bhukhe hi rakho sabko — Raju Srivastava (@Gajodhar_07) August 10, 2018

Can we have Sachin, Dravid and Laxman? — Kalpesh Sane (@kalpesh0105) August 10, 2018

Ande kam khana warna field par wahi nikalte hain.. — Swati (@singhaiswati09) August 10, 2018

No wonder the batsmen were in such a hurry to return back to the pavilion. — Vishwanath Malyekar (@vkmalayekar) August 10, 2018

MENU CARD: HIT

SCORE CARD: FLOP — Utkarsh Tripathi (@theshrewdindian) August 10, 2018

Oh! so that's the reason of our scorecard on Day 2 — Pranjal (@Reveriessss) August 10, 2018

While India and England battle it out on the field, it is the Lord's lunch menu that has gotten everyone munching on the social media.After the rain played a spoilsport on the first day of the 2nd Test at the iconic Lord's, English bowlers ensured the second day wasn't any sunny for the Indian cricket fans.As the rain showers and cloudy conditions made the conditions perfect for swing bowling, James Anderson demolished the Indian lineup with 5/20 figures, reducing the visitors to a meager 107 on the scoreboard.But even before the wickets began tumbling, and India were 11-2 during the lunch session, fans got the perfect opportunity to take a dig at the Indian cricketers after BCCI posted the lunch menu on its Twitter account."What's your pick from the team's menu for lunch today?" BCCI asked.Swallowing no words, Twitter users knew exactly what they had to respond."English bowlers will have Indian batsmen for breakfast," read one response. "I was not hoping for this Menu Card Picture. I was hoping for a Good Score Card Picture where India put up a respected total losing few wickets and making English bowlers sweat," read another.Was delicious food on the menu the actual reason?This, however, isn't the first time BCCI has been barraged with tweets. In fact, just last week, cricket fans wondered what Anushka Sharma was doing in a formal meet and greet of Team India at High Commission of India in London.Now, we can only hope that Indians bounce back in the Test and have their lunch in peace.