Indian Batsmen Get Grilled After BCCI Shares Lunch Menu at Lord's Test

The heavy rain has caused a few puddles on the pitch at the moment.



The Groundstaff are working hard to try and get the game back on.#ENGvIND#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/HIzkyUFAtd — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 10, 2018

What's your pick from the team's menu for lunch today?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CUhQ61RF99 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2018

Where is duck ?? Vijay got it before lunch — शशांक शेखर (@ishashank16) August 10, 2018

Atleast Dhavan don't have to think before eating now. — Ovicity™ (@OvicityOfficial) August 10, 2018

Sirf Kohli , Ishant aur Ashwin Ko khana khilao. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 10, 2018

For england bowlers its indian batsmen on menu. — Abhishek Joshi (@theabhijoshi) August 10, 2018

Jis tarah ki batting kar rahe hain bhukhe hi rakho sabko — Raju Srivastava (@Gajodhar_07) August 10, 2018

Can we have Sachin, Dravid and Laxman? — Kalpesh Sane (@kalpesh0105) August 10, 2018

Ande kam khana warna field par wahi nikalte hain.. — Swati (@singhaiswati09) August 10, 2018

No wonder the batsmen were in such a hurry to return back to the pavilion. — Vishwanath Malyekar (@vkmalayekar) August 10, 2018

MENU CARD: HIT

SCORE CARD: FLOP — Utkarsh Tripathi (@theshrewdindian) August 10, 2018

Oh! so that's the reason of our scorecard on Day 2 — Pranjal (@Reveriessss) August 10, 2018

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018