Desi Bride Refused to Enter Wedding Hall As Her Chosen Entry Song Wasn't Played

Desi marriages are incomplete without a song and dance saga that go on for days but in a unique incident, a bride refused to enter the wedding hall because the song which she chose for her entry into the wedding venue was not played. A video has surfaced online showing the bride’s reaction shared by a wedding photography page on Instagram named “The WeddingBrigade" with a caption - ‘Watch the video to know why the bride didn’t want to enter the venue. Brides to be don’t forget to get your bridal entry song ready to avoid last-minute mishaps.’

The video shows the bride and few of her friends and cousins can be seen making an entry under the traditional ‘phoolon ki chaadar’, when abruptly the bride stops and refuses to walk further. The reason she quotes was the song she chose for the bridal entry was not played around the wedding venue. She seems to be both emotional and angry and says that she has earlier informed the coordinator about the bridal entry song.

Here is the video:

The video has garnered over 17K likes and tons of comments where some people supported the bride for her actions and others slammed by calling her a ‘drama queen’.

In an another instance in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, a wedding was called off at the last moment after the groom could not read the newspaper without his glasses on. The incident from Auraiya district took place after Arjun Singh, a resident of Jamalpur village of Sadar Kotwali area, had fixed the marriage of his daughter, Archana, with Shivam, who is a resident of Banshi village.

But on the day of the wedding, the groom was constantly seen wearing spectacles the whole time and it made the bride’s side suspicious whop guessed he had a weak eyesight. They asked the groom Shivam to read a Hindi newspaper without his glasses on, which he failed to do. The groom could not see without his glasses, and on knowing this, the bride refused to marry him. Respecting her decision, the bride’s family also unanimously agreed to call off the wedding.

