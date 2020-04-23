Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Has Netizens Stunned With New Magic Trick

Lockdown has brought forth long hours to be spent inside the four walls of the house. Experts suggest involving in creative activities to boost spirits and pass time. Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur seems to have honed her magic skills.

Recently, via an Instagram post, the all-rounder was seen ‘playing’ with a mirror. She can be seen holding a small ping-pong ball in a glass; as she throws the ball towards the mirror and it appears that her reflection on the mirror has collected the ball.

The trick has managed to stump many netizens. Watch the video for yourself.





The 31-year-old captioned the post hinting to the visual illusion: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all.”

Several of her fans commented awe in the thread. While one asked in Hindi how she did the trick, others praised her for the execution.

One Instagram user even answered her question posed in the caption. He said, “Mirror never say lie and you are the realest (sic)”.

The video has been viewed by over two lakh times by the Instagram users since being shared on April 22, 2020 (Wednesday).

The captain of the T20 Women’s Cricket Team has been indulging in various other activities as the outdoor game, which is her profession, is out of bounds.

Sometimes she cooks, or stitches herself a mask, or sits idle to reflect on life.