BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Has Netizens Stunned With New Magic Trick

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Has Netizens Stunned With New Magic Trick

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur seems to have honed her magic skills.

Share this:

Lockdown has brought forth long hours to be spent inside the four walls of the house. Experts suggest involving in creative activities to boost spirits and pass time. Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur seems to have honed her magic skills.

Recently, via an Instagram post, the all-rounder was seen ‘playing’ with a mirror. She can be seen holding a small ping-pong ball in a glass; as she throws the ball towards the mirror and it appears that her reflection on the mirror has collected the ball.

The trick has managed to stump many netizens. Watch the video for yourself.


View this post on Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all.

A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on

The 31-year-old captioned the post hinting to the visual illusion: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who the realest of them all.”

Several of her fans commented awe in the thread. While one asked in Hindi how she did the trick, others praised her for the execution.

One Instagram user even answered her question posed in the caption. He said, “Mirror never say lie and you are the realest (sic)”.

The video has been viewed by over two lakh times by the Instagram users since being shared on April 22, 2020 (Wednesday).

The captain of the T20 Women’s Cricket Team has been indulging in various other activities as the outdoor game, which is her profession, is out of bounds.

Sometimes she cooks, or stitches herself a mask, or sits idle to reflect on life.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning people, hope y'all have a great day 🍵

A post shared by Harmanpreet Kaur (@imharmanpreet_kaur) on

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres