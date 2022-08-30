Indian CEO's LinkedIn Post Says Youngsters Should Work 18 Hours a Day. People Have Left the Chat

Setting healthy boundaries at work is the talk of the town in the post-pandemic world. The excessive number of hours people have put in to keep themselves or their businesses afloat may have been fruitful during the lockdown period but the idea to remain busy all the time comes with its own caveats. Hustle culture, burnout culture, grind culture – call what you may, generally means one goes beyond their call of duty (read: job description) to get (more) work done. Better pay, a new job title, and validation, among other factors, contribute to one’s reason to “hustle.” There’s no end to the cycle.

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder-CEO at Bombay Shaving Company, believes in the folks hustling at a young age but Twitter thinks it’s time to stop.

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years,” Deshpande’s now-viral LinkedIn post reads.

The CEO adds that the youth are influenced by online content and strive for a work-life balance, something he believes shouldn’t be a priority at a young age.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important. It is, but not that early.”

Deshpande concluded his post by saying: “Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it.”

The users on LinkedIn were in disagreement.

“18-hour hustle – Got it. 6-hour sleep – Got it. Staying fit and eating well – How? Didn’t get it. Even 18 hours is a ‘proxy’ way to give all and some. Get ready to deal with B.P, anxiety, and other health issues in your 20’s. A lesson for me and all – Not everything that comes out from the leaders is true.”

“Hey if anyone reading this is a fresh grad entering the job market, this is terrible, terrible advice for your mental, physical, etc, health. Have passion + dedication for what you do but remember we are all cogs in the capitalist machine and your loved ones can’t replace you the way a company can,” wrote another user.

“At such a responsible position one should think wisely before posting. Generalization of one’s approach can be severe to society,” chimed in another.

Facing flak for his take, Deshpande wrote: Yikes. So much hate for 18 hour days. it’s a proxy for ‘giving your all and then some’.

His post landed on Twitter and received a similar treatment.

Recently, the official Twitter account of LinkedIn used a popular meme to share that the shaming of “quiet quitters” or people who do their job and logout on time, had to stop.

While many have attached a negative connotation to quiet quitting, interpreting it as doing the “bare minimum,” others said that what’s called doing the bare minimum is actually simply refusing to overwork and setting personal boundaries.

Meanwhile, another CEO faced the wrath of social media for shedding “crocodile tears” after laying off his staff.

