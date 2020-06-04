Indian Chefs Come Together to Pass the 'Belan' and Motivate Home Cooks amid Lockdown

Following 'Pass the brush' challenge, renowned chefs of India have come forward to spread a motivational message through passing the 'belan'.

What is a belan? A belan is a wooden rolling pin, extensively used in Indian households to make rotis and chapatis. Taking the 'Belan hai na' challenge, chefs including Ranveer Brar, Vicky Ratnani, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ajay Chopra, Saransh Goila, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Bhatia etc. have taken to Instagram to share a video, through which they encourage people to cook in order to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus lockdown.

The video starts with, "Kya baat hai? Tension hai? Chali jaaygi, belan hai na? (What's up? tension? Don't worry, it'll pass, isn't there a belan?)..."

Apart from this, many chefs even took to the social media to share individual images of themselves with a belan in their hands, to preach the 'power of cooking'.





