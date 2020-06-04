BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indian Chefs Come Together to Pass the 'Belan' and Motivate Home Cooks amid Lockdown

(Image credit: Instagram)

(Image credit: Instagram)

Apart from this, many chefs even took to the social media to share individual images of themselves with a belan in their hands, to preach the 'power of cooking'.

Following 'Pass the brush' challenge, renowned chefs of India have come forward to spread a motivational message through passing the 'belan'.

What is a belan? A belan is a wooden rolling pin, extensively used in Indian households to make rotis and chapatis. Taking the 'Belan hai na' challenge, chefs including Ranveer Brar, Vicky Ratnani, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ajay Chopra, Saransh Goila, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Bhatia etc. have taken to Instagram to share a video, through which they encourage people to cook in order to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus lockdown.

The video starts with, "Kya baat hai? Tension hai? Chali jaaygi, belan hai na? (What's up? tension? Don't worry, it'll pass, isn't there a belan?)..."

Apart from this, many chefs even took to the social media to share individual images of themselves with a belan in their hands, to preach the 'power of cooking'.


View this post on Instagram

If nothing works out toh *Apne parathe ki dukaan khol lenge* is what my parents would say when I was struggling to make my career as a chef almost a decade ago. Today's scenario reminds me of the same. If nothing works out #BelanHaiNa and that's enough for now. We can run out of options and might not get proper aid but our skill to cook is ours and as cooks or chefs we will try and survive this because everybody needs food and food can be a savior. Whether it's distributing ration or cooking for migrants or for your loved ones, it all requires compassion and we must find ours. This Belan will always be handy. Epic Collab video coming up tomorrow with @ranveer.brar @chefkunal @sanjeevkapoor @vickythechef @chefvineet @chefajaychopra @masterchefpankajbhadouria

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila) on


