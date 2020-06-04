Indian Chefs Come Together to Pass the 'Belan' and Motivate Home Cooks amid Lockdown

Following 'Pass the brush' challenge, renowned chefs of India have come forward to spread a motivational message through passing the 'belan'.
What is a belan? A belan is a wooden rolling pin, extensively used in Indian households to make rotis and chapatis. Taking the 'Belan hai na' challenge, chefs including Ranveer Brar, Vicky Ratnani, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ajay Chopra, Saransh Goila, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Bhatia etc. have taken to Instagram to share a video, through which they encourage people to cook in order to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus lockdown.
The video starts with, "Kya baat hai? Tension hai? Chali jaaygi, belan hai na? (What's up? tension? Don't worry, it'll pass, isn't there a belan?)..."
Times have been tough and whether it’s for others or for ourselves, cooking has been our mantra and it has been great to see so many of you cook along. As chefs we have experienced that as long as anyone can cook you have the ability to heal, to feed and to nurture. This is our message for you, KEEP COOKING and we will bounce back kyunki #BelanHaiNa :) #flattenthecurve @chefvineet @chefkunal @chefajaychopra @chefkunal @sanjeevkapoor @masterchefpankajbhadouria @saranshgoila @vickythechef
Apart from this, many chefs even took to the social media to share individual images of themselves with a belan in their hands, to preach the 'power of cooking'.
Food is a great equaliser. The power of cooking is basic, providing sustenance to all. Whether it is used to help those in need or simply put smiles on our loved ones’ faces. Empowered by cooking let us not forget that #BelanHaiNa. If you believe in this power, post a picture of yourself with a belan using the hashtag #BelanHaiNa and share it by tagging your friends and family. We have something fun in store for you coming out tomorrow! Stay tuned. @chefkunal @chefajaychopra @chefvineet @masterchefpankajbhadouria @saranshgoila @ranveer.brar @vickythechef
If nothing works out toh *Apne parathe ki dukaan khol lenge* is what my parents would say when I was struggling to make my career as a chef almost a decade ago. Today's scenario reminds me of the same. If nothing works out #BelanHaiNa and that's enough for now. We can run out of options and might not get proper aid but our skill to cook is ours and as cooks or chefs we will try and survive this because everybody needs food and food can be a savior. Whether it's distributing ration or cooking for migrants or for your loved ones, it all requires compassion and we must find ours. This Belan will always be handy. Epic Collab video coming up tomorrow with @ranveer.brar @chefkunal @sanjeevkapoor @vickythechef @chefvineet @chefajaychopra @masterchefpankajbhadouria