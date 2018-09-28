GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Chess Player's Proposal to Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco is the Cutest Thing

Congratulations to the lucky couple, Niklesh Jain and Angela Franco.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
To say proposals are special is an understatement. Much time, planning, and plotting goes into presenting our partners with the perfect marriage proposal.

A cliched one includes lots of candles, dinner at a five-star hotel, lots of crying and "Oh, my god! Oh, my god! I can't believe this is happening."

However, Indian chess player-turned-journalist Niklesh Jain decided to not go for a mainstream proposal when it came to asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Not choosing to go to a fancy restaurant or a five-star hotel, Niklesh proposed to his girlfriend Angela Franco at the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Georgia on Tuesday.

Angela, a Colombian chess player and a participant at the tournament, was about to begin her match when Niklesh went down on his knees and proposed to her with a ring.

 

Taken aback at first, Angela happily accepted the proposal amidst the loud cheering from the participants.

 

Talking to the media, Niklesh said that a chess tournament was the perfect place for a chess player for a special moment like this.

Niklesh and Angela, who have been dating for 1.5 years were cheered on social media as well.

















