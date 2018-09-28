Indian Chess Player's Proposal to Colombian Woman Grandmaster Angela Franco is the Cutest Thing
Congratulations to the lucky couple, Niklesh Jain and Angela Franco.
(Image: Twitter)
A cliched one includes lots of candles, dinner at a five-star hotel, lots of crying and "Oh, my god! Oh, my god! I can't believe this is happening."
However, Indian chess player-turned-journalist Niklesh Jain decided to not go for a mainstream proposal when it came to asking for his girlfriend's hand in marriage. Not choosing to go to a fancy restaurant or a five-star hotel, Niklesh proposed to his girlfriend Angela Franco at the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Georgia on Tuesday.
Angela, a Colombian chess player and a participant at the tournament, was about to begin her match when Niklesh went down on his knees and proposed to her with a ring.
Taken aback at first, Angela happily accepted the proposal amidst the loud cheering from the participants.
Talking to the media, Niklesh said that a chess tournament was the perfect place for a chess player for a special moment like this.
Niklesh and Angela, who have been dating for 1.5 years were cheered on social media as well.
Olympiad LOVE! He speaks Hindi (India). She speaks Spanish (Colombia). But they found love through chess! He popped the question at @BatumiChess2018 playing hall before round 2. She said yes! ... And they are learning English, quick! Congratulations! @WOMChess @FIDE_chess pic.twitter.com/wtqmW26f6P
— Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) September 25, 2018
"The world is for peace, for love and there’s no language, no colour, no bar of anything. We should be a good human being and this is good for world.” well said @nikchess...best wishes for road ahead... https://t.co/sQ9pyIDJ7S
— K.M.Pathi (@kmpathi) September 28, 2018
Proposta di Matrimonio alle Olimpiadi‼️
Ieri, prima dell'inizio del 2° turno, il giornalista di scacchi indiano @nikchess ha chiesto la mano della WGM colombiana Angela Franco! Lei ha detto "SÌ"!
Foto ©️ https://t.co/2NU3iDBjby#scacchi #BatumiChess2018 pic.twitter.com/EXFVtthXtY
— Chess.com - Italiano (@chesscom_it) September 26, 2018
An Indian and Colombian engagement at the Batumi Olympiad: https://t.co/3JupSjakzT via @YouTube
— ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) September 25, 2018
La maestra colombiana Ángela Franco, recibió la propuesta de matrimonio del indio Niklesh Jain, periodista de ajedrez, justo antes de la ronda 2. Fue un SI rotundo. Unidos por el ajedrez @leontxogarcia #ajedrez #chess #BatumiChess2018 pic.twitter.com/msVOAlTxR6
— FI Cesar Monroy (@chessartmonroy) September 25, 2018
Hoy en las olimpiadas mundiales de ajedrez, a maestra colombiana Ángela Franco, recibió la propuesta de matrimonio del indio Niklesh Jain, periodista de ajedrez, justo antes de la ronda 2. Fue un SI rotundo. @ELTIEMPO @elespectador @NoticiasCaracol @RCNnoticias pic.twitter.com/ptobA7e2t9
— FI Cesar Monroy (@chessartmonroy) September 25, 2018
