BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Indian Comedian Stands up to Lend Support to Comics Struggling in Lockdown

Screenshot from Amazon Special uploaded by Nishant Tanwar on YouTube.

Screenshot from Amazon Special uploaded by Nishant Tanwar on YouTube.

With strict orders in place and only medical, security personnel, and persons with relevant passes allowed to venture out in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease, Indian citizens are struggling to make their ends meet.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
Share this:

"We are all in this together. Stay safe."

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has brought India to a halt. With modes of public transport shut for 21 days and economic activities at a standstill, the photos of migrant daily wage workers taking the long walk back home showed just how the lockdown has snatched the livelihoods of thousands in India.

With strict orders in place and only medical, security personnel, and persons with relevant passes allowed to venture out in order to curb the spread of the deadly disease, Indian citizens are struggling to make their ends meet.

Those who do not have the luxury to "work from home" and earn a buck for themselves and their families are losing out on opportunities and stand-up comedy is perhaps one of them.

To combat this, Indian stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar has vowed to help his peers affected by the unique, crisis situation, by pledging to make online donations to them to buy the essentials needed on a daily basis.


"As we all know that the Corona situation has affected our live shows, tours, tapings, writing assignments and we don't know for how long this is going to stay," Tanwar wrote in a lengthy Twitter post before adding, "This has resulted in loss of earnings for all of us. Some of us are fortunate enough to have enough savings to get through it. But there are many others who don't and are dependent on regular monthly shows."

Recognising that his profession had people leaving the comfort of their homes and migrating to other cities in search of more stage time and open mics, Tanwar wrote, "This is for you."

"I wish to offer support to all the hustling comics (open micers) out there. Share your bank details and I'll transfer the funds online. I'd like to do this with as many comics and as many times I can, in my capacity to ensure that you have funds for essentials like groceries & your daily needs," the stand-up comedian added. He further stated that the donation wasn't a "loan" and anonymity would be maintained during transactions.

Tanwar's heartwarming gesture was widely appreciated online.





Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story