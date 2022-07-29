Indian Couple Denies Housing to Non-vegetarian Sikh Man in Ireland, Sparks Outrage

Renting a house is not an easy job, especially if you relocate to a different country. It is hard to find a house that will meet all your requirements and if you luckily land upon one, there are chances that the landlord might reject your appeal stating numerous reasons. In one such incident, an Indian-origin Sikh man in Dublin, Ireland, was refused housing because he is a non-vegetarian. He shared his frustration about the same speaking with Dublin Live.

Simran Singh Bakshi and his girlfriend saw an advertisement for a double room which they found suitable for themselves. It was put on rent by an Indian couple. After agreeing on everything, the landlords asked for Simran’s passport details.

According to what Simran told Dublin Live, the landlady saw the name on the passport and realized that he is a Sikh because of his name. She then refused to rent the house to him since he ate meat. Simran also offered to pay more money if different food preferences was an issue but they strictly wanted to rent their house to vegetarian people only.

Since the Sikh man’s girlfriend was a vegetarian, the owners offered her a single room to live in their property. “I even said I won’t cook non-veg at home and I’ll just eat meat at restaurants, and she still said no. It was so frustrating,” he added angrily.

Dublin Live had shared about this incident on their Twitter handle and the followers had mixed views about it.

“I see nothing wrong in it. As a landlord, it’s their property. They have bought it using their hard-earned money. It’s their right who they want to rent or not. They’re not enforcing their eating habits on anyone in a public place. And why should always vegetarians compromise?” read a comment in favour of the Indian landlords.

“Those landlords should be fined for discrimination,” said one Twitter user, citing impartiality towards the non-vegetarian man.

Here are few reactions:

I see nothing wrong in it. As a landlord, it's their property. They have bought it using their hard earned money. It's their right who they want to rent or not. They're not enforcing their eating habits to anyone in public place. And why should always vegetarians compromise? Who — Adesh Goyal 🇮🇳 (@adeshgoyal26) July 29, 2022

Those landlords should be fined for discrimination. — Demolican (@3demolican) July 26, 2022

Meat eaters arent a protected class therefore its not discrimination — Grainne Gillespie (@PKBitchGirl) July 26, 2022

However, this occurrence is not very uncommon. According to Dublin Live, if you skim through a few Facebook groups for Indian immigrants in Ireland, you will find several rooms are advertised for “vegetarians only”. Food preferences can be a dividing factor when people have to live together.

