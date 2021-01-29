'Indian Cricket Council': Pakistani Fans Fume as ICC's 'Tasteless' Meme on Hasan Ali Goes Viral

The official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council's (ICC) one tweet on Thursday about the Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali set the Internet up in flames after the cricket body decided to take a cheeky dig at Ali's dismissal in the ongoing Test match being played against South Africa.

Posting two side-by-side pictures of the dismissal - one a shot of Ali going for the big one and the other a zoomed out shot that showed his stumps getting rattled by Kagiso Rabada delivery. Rubbing salt into the wounds, ICC captioned the post and wrote: "Your profile picture vs the full picture."

The tweet went viral in a matter of minutes and fans in India had a good laugh about it. Our neighbours, the Pakistani fans, however, weren't happy.

In fact, many of them felt that ICC was being too "harsh" on the tailender.

As the Indian audience took several shots at the expense of their arch-rivals, fans in Pakistan (and outside) expressed their displeasure over the apparent "tasteless" meme.

While many others were convinced that the ICC Twitter handle was being run by an Indian admin.

Pakistani spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the space of 10 runs shortly before the close to halt South Africa's fightback on the third day of the first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

It looked as though South Africa would end the day at parity after wiping out Pakistan's big 158-run first-innings lead, but Yasir struck twice and Nauman once to leave the tourists on 187-4 at close, a lead of just 29 with six second-innings wickets in hand.

Nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was unbeaten on two and skipper Quinton de Kock was yet to score.

"We will try to get South Africa out as soon as possible because the pitch will get difficult," said Yasir who took 3-53 from 24 overs of testing leg-spin.

"We have not won a Test for some time now, so we want to win this Test and the series."