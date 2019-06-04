Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter

'Tweet of God' just shared his thoughts on India's chances against South Africa on June 5 and Twitter is convinced that it has been typed by none other than Sachin Tendulkar himself.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
Image credits: Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.
God had a Twitter account and God has opinions on Team India's chances in their first World Cup encounter.

If you've been away from the World Cup action just like the Indian Cricket Team, don't fret because the Men in Blue will finally kick off their maiden World Cup match against South Africa on June 5 at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

While India has had to wait for six long days before joining the ongoing cricket carnival, South Africa has had the worst of starts, with back to back losses - first at the hands of hosts England, during the inaugural match on May 30 and next, when they failed to beat spirited Bangladesh on Sunday.

With the much-anticipated clash only a day away, pundits and close watchers of the game have been posting their expert opinions on social media, sharing their thoughts on who will play a pivotal role and be valuable to their side on the big day.

Joining the sea of humans to impart some cricket wisdom on social media was none other than God himself. Not the metaphorical one but the Twitter account @TheTweetofGod, popular for its anti-established-religion tweets.

On Tuesday, the "God" surprised the desi cricket community when he tweeted about India's chances against the "fatigued and injured" South African squad. The account stated that KL Rahul would be "keen to hook pacers" at number 4 position while Kedar Jadhav's return to the squad would be crucial for the Men in Blue.

"I feel that with Jadhav back in top off-spinning form and Rahul keen to hook pacers at No. 4, a fresher India team will dominate a fatigued and injured South African squad, despite its ongoing lack of a solid sixth bowler option. But that's just My opinion," the account with nearly 6 million followers tweeted.

Twitterati were knocked out of the park.

It was only a matter of time that former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got pulled into the equation. Why? Because when it comes to cricket in India, there's only one "God" - the Little Master of Team India.

Did Sachin tweet that? Wondered many.

Obviously, Sachin Tendulkar has got nothing to do with @TheTweetofGod account. In fact, it is not even run by an Indian for that matter. David Javerbaum, comedy writer most notably known for his association with The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, is the mastermind behind the divine tweets. You can read Tendulkar's thoughts here: @sachin_rt.

