Indians are Googling Southampton and Manchester's Weather and the Results Aren't too Sunny

Rain, rain go away. Let the teams play.

The monsoon in England has successfully washed out four games in the ICC Cricket World Cup and we aren't even halfway through the tournament. The Internet has already awarded Man of the Series to the groundsmen doing the aftermath cleanup, while Twitter has put English rains right on top of the points table and awarded it 8 points for playing the perfect spoilsport.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, West Indies v South Africa, and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan - all have gone down the drain without a ball being bowled.

But all hell broke loose on Twitter when India and New Zealand's match on Thursday became the victim of incessant downpour in Nottingham, Trent Bridge.

Following this, Indian Twitterati came down hard upon ICC, suggesting and questioning the cricket body's decision for keeping a premium tournament in the gloomy and wet conditions of England. #ShameOnICC became the top trend on the microblogging site on Friday.

But does it stop there? Nope.

Quite understandably, cricket loving fans, especially millions back in India, want action on the cricket ground and their television sets to take place.

So it doesn't come as a surprise that Indians (and others) are frantically googling the Friday match's venue - Southampton, as they pray to witness England taking on the West Indies at the Rose Bowl.

The top query? You guessed it, Southampton's weather.

In fact, just googling "weather" in India would throw up the weather conditions at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Fortunately, there is a relatively less chance for the rain to show up during the course of the match and fans could expect a 100-over match (fingers crossed) between hosts England and West Indies.

But the weather concern isn't just limited to Friday's encounter. Touted as the "ultimate" battle of the World Cup, India is all padded up to meet up their arch-rivals on Sunday.

The match, which is set to take place at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, has caused anxiety among the cricket fans as they are already googling away "Manchester" to know if they will get to watch a full-blown contest between the two cricket-loving nations.

But will India Vs Pakistan match be visited by the rain gods? Yes. As per the weather forecast, rain may interrupt the play in the second half of the game but there will be plenty of play and brief cameos of sun expected as well during the much-anticipated Sunday clash.