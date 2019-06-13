Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Cricket Fans Make a Splash With Memes as Rain Delays India-New Zealand Nottingham Clash

After washing out three matches in the World Cup so far, the rain gods haven't shown any mercy to India vs New Zealand contest at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Cricket Fans Make a Splash With Memes as Rain Delays India-New Zealand Nottingham Clash
Image tweeted by @BCCI.
"India won the toss and have decided to swim first."

Both India and New Zealand have remained unbeaten in the ongoing World Cup tournament with two and three victories to their names respectively but the clear winner that has emerged in the past couple of weeks has to be the frustrating rains.

After Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka joining West Indies v South Africa and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in the match abandoned club, the rain gods haven't shown much mercy in the much-anticipated India-New Zealand clash in Nottingham at Trent Bridge on Thursday. If the contest gets washed out (fingers crossed), the rain will top the points table with 8 points.

Such is the curiosity about the weather among fans in India, typing the letter "N" on the Google search will throw "Nottingham weather" results right back at you.

And the current news from the ground isn't a good one - the rain is back and so are the covers. The toss, too, has been delayed.

Despite fearing the worst, the anxious cricket fans back in India are taking a cover under memes and some much-needed humour.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

