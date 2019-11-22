Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Indian Cricket Fans Try to Decode Sanju Samson's Cryptic Tweet After West Indies Series Snub

Despite a wobbly display with the bat and behind the stumps, the Indian selectors chose wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant over Samson in upcoming T20 and ODI series against West Indies.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Cricket Fans Try to Decode Sanju Samson's Cryptic Tweet After West Indies Series Snub
File image of Sanju Samson / CricketNext.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson responded with a cryptic tweet after he was shown the doors from India's limited format squad against West Indies in the upcoming T20 and ODI series on Thursday.

Riding on a string of stunning innings in the domestic circuit earlier this year, Samson was given a call to join the Men in Blue in the three-match Bangladesh T20 series, where the youngster had to stay content with watching the matches along the sidelines.

Instead, Rishabh Pant was chosen over Samson to be a part of the playing XI against Bangladesh.

Despite a wobbly display with the bat and behind the stumps, the Indian selectors have, once again, shown trust in wicketkeeper-batsman Pant and decided to exclude Samson from the squad that is set to take on West Indies in T20 and ODI series starting December 6.

Taking the disappointing news in his stride, Samson, on Friday, tweeted a "smiling" emoji from his Twitter account.

Desi fans sensed what Samson was really implying with his tweet and sent their support out to the dejected cricketer in the most Indian way possible.

One fan went ahead and responded to Samson with a "motivational" tweet of Rohit Sharma dated 2018.

The news of Pant getting a place in the squad ahead of Samson came as a shocker to cricket pundits.

Fellow Keralite and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wasn't very pleased with Sanju's snub.

While others simply responded to Samson's omission with memes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram