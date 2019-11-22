Indian Cricket Fans Try to Decode Sanju Samson's Cryptic Tweet After West Indies Series Snub

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson responded with a cryptic tweet after he was shown the doors from India's limited format squad against West Indies in the upcoming T20 and ODI series on Thursday.

Riding on a string of stunning innings in the domestic circuit earlier this year, Samson was given a call to join the Men in Blue in the three-match Bangladesh T20 series, where the youngster had to stay content with watching the matches along the sidelines.

Instead, Rishabh Pant was chosen over Samson to be a part of the playing XI against Bangladesh.

Despite a wobbly display with the bat and behind the stumps, the Indian selectors have, once again, shown trust in wicketkeeper-batsman Pant and decided to exclude Samson from the squad that is set to take on West Indies in T20 and ODI series starting December 6.

Taking the disappointing news in his stride, Samson, on Friday, tweeted a "smiling" emoji from his Twitter account.

— Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) November 22, 2019

Desi fans sensed what Samson was really implying with his tweet and sent their support out to the dejected cricketer in the most Indian way possible.

Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho, hum jaante hain, kya gum hai jisko chhupa rahe ho https://t.co/muotRhdujS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 22, 2019

Wicketkeeper place in indian team to sanju - pic.twitter.com/rrzRQVG171 — बंजारा (@tripylekhak) November 22, 2019

You are a champ..Keep training..Keep moving champ ❤️ — Hari Shankar S (@mailtoharishan1) November 22, 2019

One fan went ahead and responded to Samson with a "motivational" tweet of Rohit Sharma dated 2018.

The news of Pant getting a place in the squad ahead of Samson came as a shocker to cricket pundits.

Sanju Samson losing place in the squad v West Indies without playing a game is quirky selection. Hopefully this won’t affect his morale. Samson’s exclusion means Pant doesn’t have to keep looking over his shoulder. But also means he must now deliver without delay — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 21, 2019

Sanju Samson not in the squad against the West Indies. How do you drop a player without giving him a single chance? And what do you think it's doing to the confidence of the cricketer? — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 21, 2019

Hard on Sanju Samson but I guess he is much better off playing games rather than just travelling around. Big vote of confidence in Rishabh Pant but the team will expect more from him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 21, 2019

Fellow Keralite and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wasn't very pleased with Sanju's snub.

Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart? https://t.co/ydXgwOylBi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 21, 2019

While others simply responded to Samson's omission with memes.

Sanju Samson Dropped because of Poor Drinks Carrying Abilities 👌👌👌 #INDvWI — Khushi 🙆 (@Khushi_Beee) November 21, 2019

Sanju Samson deserves to be in the team #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/M6hdgTGux6 — shubham007 (@shubhamhota007) November 21, 2019

#Sanjusamson Ind vs WiMe waiting Sanju Samson to play for india. pic.twitter.com/T2VPV8v8dZ — GOKULKRISHNAN (@GOKUL252489) November 21, 2019

