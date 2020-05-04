BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's New Quarantine Look is As Desi As it Gets

Shikhar Dhawan / Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan / Instagram.

In the picture shared on his personal social media handle, the batsman can be seen wearing a casual tee and shorts as he sits caressing his moustache.

Resonating his explosive batting on the field, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has a new look to boast of.

The quarantine special appearance includes a pagri and a beard. Dhawan’s signature moustache is also there to enhance the dapper quotient.

In the picture shared on his personal social media handle, the batsman can be seen wearing a casual tee and shorts as he sits caressing his moustache.

He captioned the post: “Quarantine look” followed by an emoji wearing sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine look 😎

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Gabbar of Indian cricket usually keeps his hair quite short and fans rejoiced after seeing their star in a new avatar. Over 2,50,000 people have liked the post and multiple social media users commented on the post.

Former cricketer Harbhajan ‘Turbanator’ Singh also commented on the post, praising Dhawan.

While one comment said, “Gabbar is back!” another read, “Nice look bro”. One Instagram user also wrote, “You are my favourite”. Heart and fire emoticons were showered on the post.

Shikhar Dhawan has been spending his time in the quarantine, dressing up according to classic Bollywood numbers, exercising with wife Ayesha Dhawan or playing with son Zoravar.

Through this post of exercise, Dhawan also talked about domestic violence, which saw an increase in number after the lockdown was imposed.

Here is the star engaging in "kushti" with his son.

Dhawan seems to be enjoying his home time as he shakes a leg to the tunes of ‘Daddy Cool’.

