'Indian Dad Supremacy': Man Made it to Forbes List and This is How His Father Reacted

An Indian man made it to a Forbes list and his father’s understated response is something netizens can relate to. Twitter user Harish Uthayakumar shared a screenshot from a chat with his dad. In the screenshot, it can be seen that his father, like every parent, inquired if he had eaten. After this, he informed his father that he made it on the list of ’30 Under 30′. While most people may have jumped in joy his father only replied with a thumbs-up emoji. “Drop some (thumbs-up emoji) in the chat,” he wrote in the caption.

For Desi kids, it can usually be hard to earn praise from our parents. Harish Uthayakumar, who is the co-founder of BlueLearn, can also be seen struggling for the same. Have a look at the image:

Drop some in the chat pic.twitter.com/O537xv9DJ0 — Harish Uthayakumar (@curiousharish) May 27, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral on social media. Netizens have some hilarious responses for the same.

Literally every Dad's keyboard be like pic.twitter.com/068VKswr9b — Ashish Mohite (@asheeesh_) May 27, 2022

Yeh sab theek hain but Sharma ji ka ladka TCS me job kar raha — Vineet (@Vynyth) May 27, 2022

Government job

Anything else — Ratan chahar⚡ (@Ratan_chahar) May 27, 2022

Your Dad be like: Ye sab to thik hai, mid sem mein Kitna aaya? — Snehil Seenu (@SnehilSeenu) May 27, 2022

Dad pov: paper mai photu aane se kya hoga govt job thodi hai — N I K H I L (@nikhilistic_24) May 28, 2022

Dad be like yeh sab to thik hai upsc kab deh rahe ho — Tirth shah (@Tirth485) May 27, 2022

Dad: Back toh nhi aayi na college main — Tushar Tayal() (@tushar_raven) May 27, 2022

Netizens can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own caption. One person wrote, “I remember the day I got recommended for Navy for the post of logistics officer. I called my dad very excitedly and told him that “Dad I did it!!!” And his response legit was just “OK”. My dad is a cutie yaar.” Another person wrote, “Bro this is every desi child’s struggle.” One person deemed it as “Indian Dad Supremacy.”

What is your story of struggle?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.