Indian Doctor From Tamil Nadu Claims to Have Found a 'Ayurvedic' Cure to the Corona Virus

The death toll in China's outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

Updated:January 31, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
The Coronavirus threat is rapidly increasing everyday, with even The World Health Organisation declaring the disease a global emergency.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

The death toll in China's outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

In the midst of this, an Indian doctor from Tamil Nadu in Siddha and Ayurvedic medicine has claimed to have found a 'herbal' cure to the virus. So far, there has been no cure found to the disease by any scientists, and the only progress made is that a vaccine is being developed, but it may not be available for another year.

The doctor, Dr Thanikasalam Veni who is currently practicing at Rathna Siddha Hospital in Chennai, and has 25 years of experience in the field of Siddha and Ayurvedic medicines.

In an interview to ANI, he says that he has formulated a medicine made from an extract of herbs, which can cure "any type of viral fever."

One of the symptoms of coronavirus is high fever. The doctor also claimed that the medicine could treat the infections caused by the corona virus within 24 hours to 40 hours.

"When we treated the dengue virus with our medicine, many patients with reduced platelets count, acute liver failure, immunity deficiency and low white blood cell (WBC) were cured within 24-40 hours," said Veni. "In coronavirus too I am confident our medicine will be very effective," he added.

The doctor said that he was willing to help the state and central governments, as well as China if the need arose, adding that he is "ready to fly immediately to Wuhan with my medicine which can cure Coronavirus."

There have been no reported cases in Tamil Nadu, and only one confirmed case in Kerala so far.

