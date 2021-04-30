The pandemic tsunami that has engulfed the country with its more aggressive form of coronavirus has certainly devastated millions of families as the healthcare sector faces one of its biggest challenges. Several doctors and healthcare workers have been urging people to follow some of the basic rules like wearing a double face mask, sanitising the surroundings and staying home. And a recent tweet that presents one of the harrowing images of how doctors are tackling the pandemic was shared by Dr Sohil on Wednesday.

The doctor shared two images that showed him first in a PPE kit and another where he was without the protective equipment drenched in sweat. With this captivating image, Dr Sohil expressed his pride in serving the nation during these extremely challenging times. In the following tweet, he also conveyed a message on behalf of all doctors and health workers. The message said that all the medical workers are really working hard and staying away from their own family.

Working during the pandemic, doctors are risking their own lives as they are sometimes a foot away from Covid positive patients, and sometimes an inch away from critically ill old patients. Hence, with so many lives at stake, the doctor requested people to go for vaccination since that is the only solution.

Proud to serve the nation pic.twitter.com/xwyGSax39y— Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers.. we are really working hard away from our family.. sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies… I request please go for vaccination.. it's only solution ! Stay safe. 🙏🙏— Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 28, 2021

Sharing another piece of information in the following tweet, the doctor mentioned that if the oximeter reading is above 90, then the person is safe and if it falls below 90, then the person requires immediate medical attention.

बड़ी आसान सी बात हैयाद करलो जुबानी, 90 से निचे है खतरा 90 के ऊपर है जिंदगानी |Nowadays, it's your primary caretaker. Keep it with you. pic.twitter.com/1IWh2AEeYt — Dr_sohil (@DrSohil) April 29, 2021

Dr Sohil’s tweet has resonated with thousands of netizens, garnering over 81.6k likes and 10.5k retweets. Several Twitter users expressed their gratitude to the doctor. One user commented on the tweet and said how in today’s times doctors like him are real God for the people.

You are the real god for our people. Thank a lot sir.— (@RamakantBavre) April 29, 2021

That’s our hero— vjykmr (@vbbhoyar) April 29, 2021

Another user wrote how doctors should not forget about their own health and keep themselves hydrated from time to time. While one follower prayed for doctors’ health and blessings from God.

