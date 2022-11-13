Indian Executive Harish Jain Offers Job to Indian Techies Laid Off in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is reeling from a layoffs crisis with big tech companies firing thousands of employees. Prominent tech companies like Twitter, Meta, Stripe and Netflix have announced layoffs this quarter. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, last week announced his company’s plan to cut 13% of its workforce, or 11,000 jobs. Reports suggest that Amazon may soon join the list of companies who are downsizing their workforce due to the growing economic downturn.

Amidst the economic gloom in Silicon Valley, an Indian unicorn is offering jobs to all the techies who have lost their occupation in the US recently. Harsh Jain – CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports, the first gaming unicorn to emerge from India, has invited applications from all the Indian techies who were laid off in the US recently. Harsh Jain took to Twitter to offer jobs to thousands of talented Indian techies who are currently without a job in the US.

Harsh tweeted, “With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (especially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!”

The co-founder of the gaming unicorn also assured that Dream Sports Group is profitable and financially stable. Harsh wrote, “If you or someone you know fits the above, feel free to reach out to us on indiareturns@dreamsports.group. We @DreamSportsHQ are a profitable, $8 Billion Co with 150 Million+ users and 10 kickass portfolio companies in Fantasy Sports, NFTs, Sports OTT, FinTech, Sports Experiences etc. who are constantly looking for great talent, especially with leadership experience in Design, Product and Tech!”

Harsh Jain’s open appeal to Indian techies in the US has created tremendous buzz on social media. Netizens have praised the Dream11 co-founder for his generous offer amidst bleak economic scenario in the United States.

It is common knowledge that Indian techies form a major chunk of workforce in the Silicon Valley. Most of them are H-1B visa holders. Recent mass layoffs have put a lot of pressure on Indian employees who worked as foreign nationals in the United States as they have to find another job in the next 60 days or their immigration status will come under threat.

