Indian Expat Living in Dubai Wins Over Rs 24 Crore on Raffle Lottery Ticket

In a stroke of immense luck, an Indian expat living in the United Arab Emirates won 12 million dirhams ($3,267,102 or 24,11,07,390 INR) in the Big Ticket raffle held in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai-based George Jacobs, a 51-year-old, medical equipment salesperson said the winnings have come as a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties, the Khaleej Times reported.

He had purchased the ticket number on November 30 and has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past two years.

One raffle ticket costs 500 dirhams, but for 1,000 dirhams one can three tickets in a buy-two-get-one-free offer.

Tickets can be bought from the official website www.bigticket.ae or through Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Ain International Airport.

This is not the first tale of luck at the lottery to surface this year from around the world. In fact, such incidents in the world of the lottery are rare but not unusual.

Recently, a man from Virginia, United States won 25 plays in the same Virginia Pick 4 lottery game. The lucky man, named a man named Raymond Harrington had purchased 25 identical tickets each worth $1. Each of these tickets had the exact same four-digit combination of 4-6-4-0. As per the official website, each of these tickets had won the top prize.

READ: Man Plays Lottery Game for 25 Times, Wins Rs 93.7 Lakh to Invest in Son's Education

Raymond has currently won a total of $1,25,000 (Rs 93.7) lakhs. Each ticket had the top prize of $5000.

Back in April, a person named Joe B had won a price worth one million two times in a single day. The man belonging to Pueblo in Colorado, won two Powerball prizes on March 25. He was only able to claim his won money a month after he actually won the prize. This was because of the widespread, of the novel coronavirus .

(With inputs from IANS)