Indian Expat Who Lost Job During Pandemic in Dubai Wins $1 Million in UAE Raffle Draw

Working in Dubai since the past four years, 30-year-old Navaneeth Sajeevan had probably never imagined that losing his job amid the repercussions of coronavirus might actually have such a silver lining. Sajeevan became the lucky winner of a million dollars at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire Draw recently, a report in the Gulf News said.

Sajeevan, who lives in Dubai with his wife and one year-old kid lost his job at this Abu Dhabi based company last month due to the pandemic and has been serving his notice period, the last day for which will be December 28.

Originally hailing from Kasargod in Kerala, Sajeevan had bought the lottery ticket on November 22 and was informed of his win at the DDF while he was looking for other jobs. He is sharing the prize money with four others. But nevertheless, he says he will take home $200,000 which is a huge amount and help clear up a few things for him.

He had been going through a few sets of interviews but so far drew a blank before the call came through as a much needed surprise.

Sajeevan's wife reportedly is still working in Dubai. However, he had planned to return to Kerala if wasn't able to secure a good job soon. Having loans up to 100,000 dirhams to pay back, Sajeevan says he will use $27,000 of his prize money for that at first before keeping the rest of the amount for his savings.

Sajeevan is the 171st person from India to have won the prize money. Indian expatriates make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

The DDF, which celebrated its 37th year this time, also announced another winner as part of the celebrations. UAE resident Abdalla Alteneiji won the other lottery.

Recently, an Indian expat living in the United Arab Emirates won 12 million dirhams ($3,267,102 or 24,11,07,390 INR) in the Big Ticket raffle held in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai-based George Jacobs, a 51-year-old, medical equipment salesperson said the winnings have come as a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties, the Khaleej Times reported. He had purchased the ticket number on November 30 and has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past two years.

One raffle ticket costs 500 dirhams, but for 1,000 dirhams one can three tickets in a buy-two-get-one-free offer.

Earlier in May, a 43-year-old Indian businessman from Kerala had also won the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw. Rajan Kurian, 43, who hailed from Kottayam in Kerala, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw, a report in the Mint had said.