Indian Fan Gets Mia Khalifa's Face Tattooed On Leg, She Calls it 'Terrible'

Getting somebody’s name tattooed on your body is an extreme level of passion and admiration. Getting somebody’s face tattooed goes beyond it all. One such incident happened when a Mia Khalifa fan got her face tattooed on his legs. An Indian tattoo artist with an Instagram page named ‘tattoo_artist_01’ uploaded the video on his account. The video starts with Mia’s photo on the tablet screen, and then the focus shifts to the guy wiping off the foam on the tattoo, revealing the finished product.

Watch the video here:

The video caught the former adult movies star’s attention, and she shared the reel on her Instagram Stories. However, the reaction was a bit different from what the tattoo artist might have expected. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Please say sike. This is terrible.” She also added a woozy emoji to elaborate more on her expression when she saw the tattoo.

Even though Mia thought that the tattoo was terrible, it didn’t seem to affect the fan artist that got inked with Mia’s face. He uploaded a follow-up post and thanked her for the million views that the video garnered. In the follow-up post, he wrote, “Thank you so much Mia Khalifa and Instagram friends for (4 million) views.”

This is not the first time Mia has come across a fan who got inked with her tattoo. In 2018, another fan got a tattoo, the image of which Mia shared and, in the caption, wrote, “Stop Getting Tattoos of me. This is not flattering; it is outright creepy.”

The image in the tattoo showcases the signature glasses Mia wears. She auctioned the glasses last year, following the Beirut explosion, and donated the money for the relief efforts. The glasses earned a bid of $100,000 or Rs.73 lakhs. In addition, she previously donated a sum of $160,000 (Rs. 1.17 crore), which she earned from her OnlyFans account, to organizations close to her.

