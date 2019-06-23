Indian Fan Proposing to His Girlfriend During India-Pakistan Match is Warming Hearts Online

Saying that India-Pakistan's World Cup clash was high on octane would be an understatement. With over billion pairs of eyes watching the high-intensity match and millions tweeting their hearts out about it - the contest was nothing short of a mini-World Cup.

The arch-rivals met for their seventh battle in a packed Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 16 where India maintained its unbeaten reign over the green warriors led by Sarafaz Ahmed.

While there was plenty of action taking place on the field and the rain gods making their presence felt ever so slightly, it was another match taking place in the stands that fans from both sides of the border got to witness. A match of love.

Clad in a blue jersey, a man took his girlfriend by surprise when he popped the ultimate question to her in front of thousands seated in the stands as the India-Pakistan match was underway.

The video of the special proposal was posted by Anvita (@BebuJ) on Twitter which showed her boyfriend going down on his knee and presenting her with a ring as Pakistan team were chasing India's target of 337.

With all the eyes on her, Anvita promptly accepted the proposal with a "Yes" before the couple completed the romantic ceremony with a hug and kiss.

Seeing two matches at a single venue, Twitterati couldn't have asked for more.

This, however, wasn't the only couple that won the hearts online during the big World Cup clash.

A Canadian couple, who were at the stands at the same venue, was seen sporting a unique jersey to celebrate the sentiment of cricket: a half-and-half stitched jersey of India and Pakistan.

The couple, who were from India and Pakistan, wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan. The reason behind it? The point of the celebration of the game was cricket, and not the bitter rivalry.

A picture was posted on Twitter to shows this unity.

Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/KrUjtkjFMn — Lakshmi Kaul (@KaulLakshmi) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, riding on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century, India posted a formidable total of 336/5 against Pakistan. Pakistan, in their response, were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5.

The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the hotly-anticipated game against Pakistan comfortably by 89 runs.