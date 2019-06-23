Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Indian Fan Proposing to His Girlfriend During India-Pakistan Match is Warming Hearts Online

A video of the special proposal was posted by Anvita (@BebuJ) on Twitter which showed her boyfriend going down on his knee and presenting a ring to her as Pakistan team were chasing India's target of 337.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Fan Proposing to His Girlfriend During India-Pakistan Match is Warming Hearts Online
Screenshot from video tweeted by @BebuJ.
Loading...

Saying that India-Pakistan's World Cup clash was high on octane would be an understatement. With over billion pairs of eyes watching the high-intensity match and millions tweeting their hearts out about it - the contest was nothing short of a mini-World Cup.

The arch-rivals met for their seventh battle in a packed Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 16 where India maintained its unbeaten reign over the green warriors led by Sarafaz Ahmed.

While there was plenty of action taking place on the field and the rain gods making their presence felt ever so slightly, it was another match taking place in the stands that fans from both sides of the border got to witness. A match of love.

Clad in a blue jersey, a man took his girlfriend by surprise when he popped the ultimate question to her in front of thousands seated in the stands as the India-Pakistan match was underway.

The video of the special proposal was posted by Anvita (@BebuJ) on Twitter which showed her boyfriend going down on his knee and presenting her with a ring as Pakistan team were chasing India's target of 337.

With all the eyes on her, Anvita promptly accepted the proposal with a "Yes" before the couple completed the romantic ceremony with a hug and kiss.

Seeing two matches at a single venue, Twitterati couldn't have asked for more.

This, however, wasn't the only couple that won the hearts online during the big World Cup clash.

A Canadian couple, who were at the stands at the same venue, was seen sporting a unique jersey to celebrate the sentiment of cricket: a half-and-half stitched jersey of India and Pakistan.

The couple, who were from India and Pakistan, wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan. The reason behind it? The point of the celebration of the game was cricket, and not the bitter rivalry.

A picture was posted on Twitter to shows this unity.

Meanwhile, riding on Rohit Sharma's blistering ton (140 off 113) and skipper Virat Kohli's half-century, India posted a formidable total of 336/5 against Pakistan. Pakistan, in their response, were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5.

The match was halted owing to showers and with the D/L method brought into play, the revised total pulled Pakistan further away from victory, needing 136 from 5 overs.

India won the hotly-anticipated game against Pakistan comfortably by 89 runs.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram