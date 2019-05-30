Indian Fans Defend Pakistan Captain Who Was Trolled for Wearing Traditional Outfit During Royal Meet
It is the twenty first century and shaming someone for their choice of attire is no longer cool. So what if Amhed chose to wear his national outfit?
Naturally, a lot of fans from Pakistan felt proud and asserted that Ahmed was upholding his homeland's culture and heritage by donning traditional garments while meeting the Queen, especially since every other captain was dressed uniformly in western formal clothes.
Sarfaraz Ahmed proudly wearing shalwar kameez for his meeting with the queen #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ASx7HsaV3z— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 29, 2019
#SarfarazAhmed MASSIVE RESPECT to our Captain Sarfraz for wearing our national dress. World Cup jeeto ya haaro per Dil jeet liya bhai!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qbmn6HlcuB— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) May 29, 2019
The only captain dressed in his national dress. SARFARAZ AHMED YOU ALL. 🇵🇰🙌🏻#CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/mEKuKfur1c— nawa katta. (@xyzmariaa) May 29, 2019
#SarfarazAhmed in Buckingham Palace in Pakistan Traditional Dress Shalwar Kameez to meet Queen Elizabeth II. ❤🇵🇰#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/YwP1Cl8AwK— Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) May 29, 2019
However, there were some who raised a hue and cry about how Ahmed had broken official protocol or had failed to maintain decorum. Topping the list was columnist Tarek Fateh whose tweet has stirred quite a controversy.
He tweeted, "Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left)."
Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce ...? #CricketWC pic.twitter.com/hXxbxrfzlj— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019
He later added in another tweet, "Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume."
Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does ...?— Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019
It is the twenty first century and shaming someone for their choice of attire is no longer cool. So what if Amhed chose to wear his national outfit? Desi Twitter feels the same. As soon as Fateh tweeted, several Indian fans came to the skipper's rescue and defended him:
I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury.— Rج.भारत🇮🇳 (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019
I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country's dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England?— ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019
I think its fine— Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) May 30, 2019
He's comfortable, decently dressed & its representative of his country.
Non-issue Sir
For once i dont see anything wrong in this...— 🇮🇳 Chowkidar Renu Gadgil 🇮🇳 (@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019
Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native "poshaakhs"...🙂
Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! 🙂
"We shouldn't judge a book by its cover."— Tarkeshwar Patel (@tarkeshwarpatel) May 30, 2019
You're supposed to judge him for his crickting talent on the field, not in his pyjamas.
I always support and agree and quiet understand yr logical sentiments but i think i will give him credit to stick to his culture his artire his pride. But i see the point u trying to make to... but boss guuts hai... to stand alone.— GS (@gittushah) May 30, 2019
Ps. I am hindu and A born INDIAN.
See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen.— Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019
What’s wrong in wearing his National dress? In fact, I wish even Virat had the sense or right advice of wearing his national dress too!— Ranendra Ojha (@ranendra_ojha) May 30, 2019
As many Indians commented, there is absolutely nothing in wearing the national outfit. If he is comfortable in it, then how does it even make a difference?
