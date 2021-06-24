Indian Fans Forgot About WTC Loss to Cheer For 'Nice Guy' Kane Williamson, Champions New Zealand

When India came out to bat at 64 for 2 on Day 6 of the dramatic World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand, all three outcomes were possible but it was Kane Williamson’s squad that emerged as the maiden world champions in what turned out to be a rain-hampered encounter. With a target of 139 on the board, Williamson along with Ross Taylor took New Zealand to the comfortable victory line with 8 wickets to spare and only a handful overs left in the reserve day. The chase was complemented by brilliant bowling spells by Kiwis who restricted India to a mere 170 in their second innings. Having played some exceptional Test cricket in the lead up to the coveted final, the loss did sting the Indian contingent. However, Indian fans were happy. Watching New Zealand lose to England in the aching finals of the 2019 ICC 50-over World Cup, New Zealand deserved to win, felt many. Kane Williamson is the truest brand ambassador of the sport and his team the most likeable squad out there, Indian fans wrote.

Their victory felt personal to fans in the country and Twitter was flooded with congratulatory posts for the first WTC champions.

Some redemption for New Zealand after the heartbreaking 2019 World Cup loss and after 21 years of wait for an ICC trophy. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS 🏆— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) June 23, 2021

Now i know why Sanga had that smile. Congratulations New Zealand. Well Played ❤ pic.twitter.com/VgGsxIJsfU— Liberal Slayer (@liberal_slayerr) June 23, 2021

India also played well but new Zealand gave tough competition to beat india and work hard for that!!#worldtestchampionshipfinal pic.twitter.com/z67bpHo4j6— Sarthak Tripathi (@Sarthak46675744) June 24, 2021

No matter what i am happy for this person ❤️A true gem of cricketer who always gives his 💯 on big occasion deserve this. Congratulations to #NewZealand and #KaneWilliamson for this wonderful win, you deserve this.#WCTFinal pic.twitter.com/alZDB7m4GE— Shreekant (@shreekant_st) June 23, 2021

New Zealand has come a long way, the most likeable and arguably the best cricket team at the moment!!#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/MYLf41KH4M— Shujia (@shujiaehsan) June 23, 2021

A beautiful trophy in the hands of the finest ambassasor we have now in World Cricket💖🎉🎉ICC Trophy #KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/i1CsVop7nn — RohitVerma (@AAMIRCRAZE) June 23, 2021

It’s worth reminding, New Zealand has been a part of two back-to-back finals of the World Cups in 2015 and 2019 where they couldn’t lift the trophy on both the ocassions.

