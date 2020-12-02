Sanjay Manjrekar Shredded into 'Bits and Pieces' by Twitter After Jadeja's Vital Knock Against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya injected new life to Indian batting side on Wednesday against Australia at Manuka Oval after the team was struggling at 152/5 at one stage.

After finally winning the toss in the 3rd ODI, skipper Virat Kohli chose to bat first. While Kohli (63 off 78) smashed another half-century, and Shubhman Gill looked promising in his short-lived innings, the Men in Blue were in all sorts of trouble as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Jadeja (66 off 50) and Pandya 92 (76), however, took the matters into their own hands as the duo brought up 300 for India with the last 100 runs coming in only 51 deliveries.

While fans and viewers were in for a treat, celebrating the power-hitting by the duo, it was commentator Sanjay Manjrekar praising Jadeja's free-flowing batting from the box that captured everyone's attention.

Instantly reminded of "bits and pieces" incident, cricket fans came out on Twitter to take sly digs at Manjrekar.

I think Jadeja knows Manjrekar is on commentary. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 2, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja's trademark sword celebration with Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box. pic.twitter.com/4P9ByHa4B0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.#INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg — Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar before the series: "I wouldn't have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in my ODI team."3rd ODI: both put on 150 runs for 6th wicket and played excellent individual knocks. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

*Jadeja scores runs*Manjrekar reading his bits and pieces tweet#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/F5elmew2Xw — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar on commentary when Jadeja hits Abbott all over the park#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vMRyvuKQ51 — Ajay Sharma (@Ajayes09) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar: Everytime Jadeja does that sword celebration, I worry for his wrists.Jadeja: pic.twitter.com/JA2npuv3u9 — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) December 2, 2020

I just want to see the reaction of Sanjay Manjrekar 😹😹 — CHANDAN SIDHEARTS (@SidheartChandan) December 2, 2020

Sir Jadeja's hitting gets better with Manjrekar saab's commentary. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 2, 2020

When jadeja hits 2 sixes and Manjrekar is in the commentry and he doesn't have anyother option other than to praise him !! #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eRx1tIJfo2 — Gautam Vamsi (@GautamVamsi) December 2, 2020

Things are getting out of hand between Jadeja and Manjrekar. pic.twitter.com/fG911phxDL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 2, 2020

Earlier this year, Manjrekar was excluded from the BCCI’s commentary panel in India’s series against South Africa as well as the IPL. He was later reinstated as a commentator ahead of the cricket series between India and Australia.

Manjrekar had sparked a controversy when he called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer” in an interview during the 2019 World Cup. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja who shot back on Twitter saying, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Manjrekar was quick to acknowledge his mistake following Jadeja’s superb performance in the subsequent games and said that the all-rounder “ripped him apart with his sheer brilliance on the field.”