News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
3-MIN READ

Sanjay Manjrekar Shredded into 'Bits and Pieces' by Twitter After Jadeja's Vital Knock Against Australia

Image credits: SONY LIV.

Image credits: SONY LIV.

Ravindra Jadeja (66 off 50) and Hardik Pandya 92 (76), took the matters into their own hands as India was struggling at 152/5 at one stage after Virat Kohli's departure.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Ravindra Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya injected new life to Indian batting side on Wednesday against Australia at Manuka Oval after the team was struggling at 152/5 at one stage.

After finally winning the toss in the 3rd ODI, skipper Virat Kohli chose to bat first. While Kohli (63 off 78) smashed another half-century, and Shubhman Gill looked promising in his short-lived innings, the Men in Blue were in all sorts of trouble as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals.

Jadeja (66 off 50) and Pandya 92 (76), however, took the matters into their own hands as the duo brought up 300 for India with the last 100 runs coming in only 51 deliveries.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Hailed 'GOAT' as Indian Captain Breaks Tendulkar's Record to Zoom Past 12,000 ODI Runs

While fans and viewers were in for a treat, celebrating the power-hitting by the duo, it was commentator Sanjay Manjrekar praising Jadeja's free-flowing batting from the box that captured everyone's attention.

Instantly reminded of "bits and pieces" incident, cricket fans came out on Twitter to take sly digs at Manjrekar.

Earlier this year, Manjrekar was excluded from the BCCI’s commentary panel in India’s series against South Africa as well as the IPL. He was later reinstated as a commentator ahead of the cricket series between India and Australia.

Manjrekar had sparked a controversy when he called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer” in an interview during the 2019 World Cup. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja who shot back on Twitter saying, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

Manjrekar was quick to acknowledge his mistake following Jadeja’s superb performance in the subsequent games and said that the all-rounder “ripped him apart with his sheer brilliance on the field.”


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...