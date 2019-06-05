Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Farmer Comes Up With 'Tree Bike' to Climb Coconut Trees, Twitterati Hails his Innovation

An Indian farmer has devised an innovative bike-like machine to climb coconut trees in his quest towards bringing down the fruits.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
It seems that Indian farmers have mastered the art of jugaad. Following a video that went viral a few days back when the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a video of a 'Khatiya-vator' that shows a rustic cot bed attached to a construction vehicle for some agro work, a new video has gone viral on social media that shows a farmer using a bike-like machine to climb a tree with a vertical trunk.

An Indian farmer has devised an innovative bike-like machine to climb coconut trees in his quest towards bringing down the fruits. The video of the same was first shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name 'Bade Chote'.

The user took to Twitter to share a video of the invention and captioned it, "When you want to be a bike racer but become a farmer due to parental pressure." In the video, the farmer can be sitting on the innovative device which is attached to a coconut tree. As soon as the farmer presses the accelerator, the machine with a seat starts moving upwards.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, with netizens hailing the farmer's intelligence. It has already been viewed over ten thousand times and has over 300 retweets.

Truly, one must appreciate his innovative skills. Maybe the Indian government will take note of this?

