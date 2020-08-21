Indian Farmer's Daughter Wins Hearts on 'America's Got Talent' with Viral 'Tattad Tattad' Dance

The Bad Salsa Group has nailed it at the reality show America's Got Talent with their unique dancing style. They grooved to the tunes of a Bollywood song which they have teamed up with moves of Salsa. The group comprises two people including an Indian farmer's daughter Sonali Majumdar, and Maraju Sumanth from Kolkata.

In a video that the duo has shared on their Instagram handle, Kolkata's Sonali has revealed that her father is a poor farmer, who is only able to manage an income of a dollar per day.

She has also mentioned that due to the lack of money they did not even have adequate food to eat. Further, she mentioned that it is only Bollywood films and regular dance practice kept her going through these trying times.

The duo performed on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela's song 'Tattad Tattad'. Their performance left the judges mind blown.

Maraju revealed that the two of them have been practicing really hard all these days. They said that they rehearsed for 8-10 hours a day in order to win the judges and viewers hearts.

This is the 15th season of America's Got Talent. Many people are hopeful that the bad salsa group will manage to win the show.