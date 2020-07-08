BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indian Fashion Blogger Offered 'Therapy' and 'Positive Vibes' For Rs 1500, Takes Post Down After Outrage

Image Credits: Santoshi Shetty/Instagram.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Positive vibes only has a whole new meaning - especially if you manage to monetize it.

An Indian fashion blogger, Santoshi Shetty, who also runs the fashion blog 'The Style Edge,' has been on the receiving end of backlash from the Internet after posting a video where she was allegedly offering therapy.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a conversation on mental health in India, and while it would mean people reccomending therapy and actual therapists, it saw unqualified people offer therapy in an attempt to cash in on the process.

Shetty had allegedly offered to be 'there' for people for a nominal price of Rs.1500, and people were not happy.


Shetty has taken down the video after backlash, and apologized, saying that "for not clarifying that it was never meant as a substitute for Mental Health therapy sessions." She further explained her intentions as "creating a community" where people could "grow together spiritually."

She also apologized for trying to monetize it, saying "it sends a message I didn't intend to send."

❤️🙏🏼✨

The comments on the post, however, show that perhaps not everyone is won over by the apology.

