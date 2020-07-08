Indian Fashion Blogger Offered 'Therapy' and 'Positive Vibes' For Rs 1500, Takes Post Down After Outrage

Positive vibes only has a whole new meaning - especially if you manage to monetize it.

An Indian fashion blogger, Santoshi Shetty, who also runs the fashion blog 'The Style Edge,' has been on the receiving end of backlash from the Internet after posting a video where she was allegedly offering therapy.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a conversation on mental health in India, and while it would mean people reccomending therapy and actual therapists, it saw unqualified people offer therapy in an attempt to cash in on the process.

Shetty had allegedly offered to be 'there' for people for a nominal price of Rs.1500, and people were not happy.

Santoshi Shetty, a beauty influencer, in a video on instagram proposed that she'd be a "friend" to people out there having a tough time, at a "nominal" fee of 1500.

She said she'd be a "healer" — heloisme (@Amrita72809602) July 7, 2020

So Santoshi Shetty wants people to pay her so that she could give them "positive energy and vibes". And when being called out that she is not qualified to be a therapist, goes on to delete those comments, cuz positive vibezz onlay. pic.twitter.com/OVUu1Kt2rH — Rahul Kahnwald (@bigdeekenergyy) July 6, 2020

Initially, I thought her intentions were good, but after seeing the *price tag* I'm not so sure.

I feel like it's a tactic to stay relevant in these times, and it just reflects how little one reads and understands about mental health and it's impact. — heloisme (@Amrita72809602) July 7, 2020

Imagine paying an influencer for therapy and her advice to you is to hang a “live laugh love” poster above your bed YiKeS — pizzaslut (@pizzuhslutt) July 7, 2020

I can’t believe an educated influencer with a massive fan following can act so dumb to take up the role of a therapist. This year is full of shit #SantoshiShetty @TheStyledge #Instagram #Instagraminfluencer — lamlamlam (@lamhitaalalwani) July 6, 2020

Santoshi Shetty has taken down the video. Hopefully she doesn't proceed with this irresponsible "venture" & I hope she understood our point & didn't remove the video because she couldn't handle the disagreement. #santoshishetty #Mentalhealth — Yamz (@yameowni) July 7, 2020





Shetty has taken down the video after backlash, and apologized, saying that "for not clarifying that it was never meant as a substitute for Mental Health therapy sessions." She further explained her intentions as "creating a community" where people could "grow together spiritually."

She also apologized for trying to monetize it, saying "it sends a message I didn't intend to send."

The comments on the post, however, show that perhaps not everyone is won over by the apology.