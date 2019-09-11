'Indian First, Then Tamil': ISRO Chief K Sivan's Old Interview Viral Again after Chandrayaan 2

Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan won millions of hearts recently when he responded to an interviewer with the statement, "Firsst of all, I am Indian".

In an interview given in Tamil to Sun TV, Sivan who became a household name in the country last weekend as ISRO maintained its efforts to rebuild contact with the moon lander Vikram after it landed on the lunar surface on Saturday, K Sivan maintained that he joined ISRO as an Indian.

"In ISRO, people from every region speaking various languages work together and contribute. But I am grateful to all my brothers who applaud me,” he said. The response came when he was asked if as a Tamil, he had anything to say to the people of Tamil Nadu, owing to his achievements as ISRO's chairperson.

The interview allegedly took place in January 2018. However, after Chandrayaan 2 and the frantic search from Vikram Lander, the old went viral once again.

SunTV: As a Tamil, having attained a big position, what do u want to say to ppl of TN?Sivan: First of all, I am an Indian, I joined #ISRO as an Indian & ISRO is a place where people from all regions & languages work, contribute, but I am grateful to my brothers who celebrate me pic.twitter.com/tES7uzNCJO — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) September 10, 2019

Sivan's statement was roundly applauded on social media and netizens praised him for his humility.

Indian. This one word embodies everything that @isro stands for, what our parents have always stood for...what we, the people, stand for.“First of all, I am an Indian”. These words will be remembered for ever. Thank you Dr. K Sivan. You are our hero🙏https://t.co/yjx1QDhajz — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) September 10, 2019

First Of All I Am An Indian Isro Chief K Sivan Responds To Sun Tv Interviewers Question Over Tamil Identity“First of all, I am an Indian, I joined ISRO as an Indian, and ISRO is a place where people from all regions and languages work and contribute,” https://t.co/AvHt5Fyd6c — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 10, 2019

"I may be of any color or any language, but my identify is INDIAN!"When ISRO chief was asked what he wants to say to ppl of TN as a Tamilian coming to this high position, he replies, “First of all, I am an Indian, I joined ISRO as an Indian.."#Salutehttps://t.co/XSboWyXdrY — Girish Alva (@girishalva) September 10, 2019

First of all, I am an Indian: ISRO chief Dr. K. SivanNext TamilianProud of you #SivanPrideOfIndia pic.twitter.com/LwAZilnrJ0 — Ashok Kumar Khanna (@AshokKu55696605) September 10, 2019

However, not all were impressed by Sivan's proclamation. "He’s an Indian only because of his Tamil identity and apparently, that’s his primary identity. There’s no specific identity called Indian identity," a Twitter user wrote.

I’m afraid, K Sivan missed a trick here. He’s an Indian only because of his Tamil identity and apparently, that’s his primary identity. There’s no specific identity called Indian identity. The conglomerate of Tamils, Kannadigas, Telugus and others is the Indian identity. pic.twitter.com/3nPbd6qDWg — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) September 11, 2019

K Sivan recently went viral on social media after images an videos of him weeping on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shoulder as the latter comforted him after ISRO lost contact with the lunar lander were widely shared on news and social media.

As per reports, on Tuesday, ISRO had continued to try and establish contact with the lander which has been lying dormant somewhere on the moon since Saturday. The Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, as of Wednesday, (fifth day since Vikram reportedly landed on the moon) has not been able to pick up any signals from the lander.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.