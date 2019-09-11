Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Indian First, Then Tamil': ISRO Chief K Sivan's Old Interview Viral Again after Chandrayaan 2

In an interview to Sun TV in January 2018, ISRO chief K Sivan had said that he was Indian first, then Tamil. A video of the interview is being shared on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Indian First, Then Tamil': ISRO Chief K Sivan's Old Interview Viral Again after Chandrayaan 2
K Sivan addressing a press conference in September | Image: Twitter/@ANI
Loading...

Indian Space Research Organisation chairperson Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan won millions of hearts recently when he responded to an interviewer with the statement, "Firsst of all, I am Indian".

In an interview given in Tamil to Sun TV, Sivan who became a household name in the country last weekend as ISRO maintained its efforts to rebuild contact with the moon lander Vikram after it landed on the lunar surface on Saturday, K Sivan maintained that he joined ISRO as an Indian.

"In ISRO, people from every region speaking various languages work together and contribute. But I am grateful to all my brothers who applaud me,” he said. The response came when he was asked if as a Tamil, he had anything to say to the people of Tamil Nadu, owing to his achievements as ISRO's chairperson.

The interview allegedly took place in January 2018. However, after Chandrayaan 2 and the frantic search from Vikram Lander, the old went viral once again.

Sivan's statement was roundly applauded on social media and netizens praised him for his humility.

However, not all were impressed by Sivan's proclamation. "He’s an Indian only because of his Tamil identity and apparently, that’s his primary identity. There’s no specific identity called Indian identity," a Twitter user wrote.

K Sivan recently went viral on social media after images an videos of him weeping on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shoulder as the latter comforted him after ISRO lost contact with the lunar lander were widely shared on news and social media.

As per reports, on Tuesday, ISRO had continued to try and establish contact with the lander which has been lying dormant somewhere on the moon since Saturday. The Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter, as of Wednesday, (fifth day since Vikram reportedly landed on the moon) has not been able to pick up any signals from the lander.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram