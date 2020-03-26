Indian Food Blogger Helps You Cook Dishes With Whatever You Have at Home During Lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India to combat coronavirus, a lot of people were left with limited items in their homes.

Even though a lot of Indians were already stocked up primarily due to panic buying ahead of the restrictions, people were still left with a limited set of things to use, since you can't possible cook all the nice gourmet food you have in one day.

While may be several recipes online for dishes, finding one with just the few ingredients in your kitchen often proves very difficult. Here's when Monika Manchanda, an India food blogger stepped in. Manchanda on her Twitter posted a question to Indians: Tell her whats in your kitchen, she'll help you with recipes.

#Thread Tell me what you have in your pantry & I’ll suggest a dish/meal to help you out for the next 21 days.



been doing this in Instagram for 3 days and people are saying it is of great help. Hope the same here. My little contribution #21daysLockdown #cookingTogetherAtHome — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Several people took to this new take on quarantine cooking and responded with their pantry items, and Manchanda helped them out!

She explained how to step up simple rice to Mexican burito bowls.

I am assuming you don’t want the many variety rices we have.



They make a great burrito bowl (easy too. Boiled corn, beans, chopped veggies, salsa , olive oil mixed together). Teens might love



Also https://t.co/uh4TFpHGAS (can skip chicken) — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Or asian stir fry from just spring onions!

Spring onion and aloo sabji is delicious. Just like aloo methi. Or spring onion paranthas. Or make an asian style stir fry with loads of it — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

And how to upscale a Gobi from just a vegetable, to a whole dish in itself.

This is one of my favourite gobhi dishes https://t.co/JH3Zefkp0x



Also Achari gobhi ki sabi turns out fabulous (use masala of any achar at home and cook like a normal sabji) — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

Or even how to spice up a dish of simple pulses.

Chickpeas, Rajma and lobia kinds make great filling salads. Loads on the blog. https://t.co/WxQ3fyCyH9 — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

She also shared many recipes on her Instagram of simple few-step meals to cook with limited ingredients.

If you're looking for cooking inspiration on these 21 days of lockdown, you know where to turn to.