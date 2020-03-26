BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Indian Food Blogger Helps You Cook Dishes With Whatever You Have at Home During Lockdown

Image credits: Monika Manchanda/Instagram.

Image credits: Monika Manchanda/Instagram.

Several people responded to this new take on quarantine cooking and responded with their pantry items, and Manchanda helped them out!

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in India to combat coronavirus, a lot of people were left with limited items in their homes.

Even though a lot of Indians were already stocked up primarily due to panic buying ahead of the restrictions, people were still left with a limited set of things to use, since you can't possible cook all the nice gourmet food you have in one day.

While may be several recipes online for dishes, finding one with just the few ingredients in your kitchen often proves very difficult. Here's when Monika Manchanda, an India food blogger stepped in. Manchanda on her Twitter posted a question to Indians: Tell her whats in your kitchen, she'll help you with recipes.

Several people took to this new take on quarantine cooking and responded with their pantry items, and Manchanda helped them out!

She explained how to step up simple rice to Mexican burito bowls.

Or asian stir fry from just spring onions!

And how to upscale a Gobi from just a vegetable, to a whole dish in itself.

Or even how to spice up a dish of simple pulses.

She also shared many recipes on her Instagram of simple few-step meals to cook with limited ingredients.

View this post on Instagram

Today has been a hard day for a lot of us. But we need to keep positive and keep going. And I can’t stay it enough, stay at home because this shit is getting real in case you missed the memo. ⁣ ⁣ If you want to talk about anything, ask anything I am going live tomorrow at 4pm on Instagram. Come let’s meet virtually and have a chat. Bring wine or chai! In these times there are no rules really as long as you are home! ⁣ ⁣ We also have a bonus recipe for you in the #cookTogetherAtHome series. A very simple Kerala style eggplant fry with curd rice. Works with Dal rice or Khichdi too. Its the cousin of Begun Bhaja and we really can’t stop obsessing over it. ⁣ ⁣ This is especially for everyone who asked recipes for Brinjal (surprisingly soooo many) .⁣ ⁣ Recipe & pictures by @nivichengs. ⁣ ⁣ So see you tomorrow? ⁣ ⁣ #sinamon #sinamonKitchen #cookingincrisis #quarantinecooking #simplevegetarian #vegetarianrecipes #indianfood #indianfoodbloggers #stayathome #heresmyfood #togetherathome #socialdistancing #dailyrecipes #eeeeeats #food #food52 #curdrice #eggplant #homecooking #simplerecipes

A post shared by Monika (@monikamanchanda) on

If you're looking for cooking inspiration on these 21 days of lockdown, you know where to turn to.

