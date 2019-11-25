'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet

Indian food's spicy. Occasionally.

Indian food's greasy. Maybe.

Indian food's terrible. That's blasphemous!

Twitter is a space where netizens pour their hearts out on a daily basis. Some happily share news and memes with their followers, others simply cook up unpopular opinions and watch the world burn.

So when, Tom Nichols, a US professor and academic specialist on international affairs, came across a tweet that urged Twitterati to share their controversial food opinions, he did the unimaginable.

Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) November 19, 2019

Nichols, in all his honesty, admitted that Indian cuisine was terrible and the rest of the world pretended it to be otherwise.

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

An expert of national security affairs, Nichols' blanket generalisation about Indian food was a perfect recipe for disaster. Armed with forks and knives, desi foodies thronged to his timeline to dissect the "controversial" food opinion into bits and pieces.

"You have possibly never tasted such a spectrum of taste, aromas & spices in the US. Invite you to india to be our guest (sic)," responded an Indian user.

Grapes are sour😂 — 90'sKid ☯ (@avantika_foodie) November 24, 2019

This condition has a cure via the gastronomic brilliance that Indian food is which itself is vast,varying by geography,religion,region,language and even country. You have possibly never tasted such a spectrum of taste, aromas & spices in the US.Invite you to india to be our guest — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 24, 2019

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

Been ordering them bland dishes his whole life — Token Sikh (@tokensikh) November 23, 2019

No we don't. He totally sucks — Slamantha 💪 (@babybuwd) November 24, 2019

The thing that gets me here more than the stunted palate is the use of “we.” So, Indians in Tom’s world are also “pretending” that their cuisine is terrible? Or do they not exist in Tom’s sense of community? I think we know the answer. https://t.co/PDBYPZDm6c — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 24, 2019

This opinion is worse than if you’d support trump. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) November 24, 2019

Some people are so mistaken and pretend they aren't. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 24, 2019

Well...

Ok boomer — bunty python (@BucketheadCase) November 23, 2019

But it wasn't just the people back home rallying in support of Indian pakwaan. People from different nationalities and culture shared a similar sentiment and were clearly in strong disagreement with Nichols' bold claim.

"Who's this "we"? Also they asked for "controversial opinions", not "wrong opinions", responded one user.

prompt was controversial food opinions, not bad & wrong food opinions — regular gem (@Choplogik) November 24, 2019

"A face that knows no flavour" — Harold Wilson's margarine head (@richardcoops) November 24, 2019

Do you not have taste-buds? — Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) November 23, 2019

Who's this "we"? Also they asked for "controversial opinions", not "wrong opinions" pic.twitter.com/4SB648QmNy — কমরেড শাহাদা | Shad (@shad_chowdhury) November 23, 2019

I'll take Americans not understanding food from other cultures for $1,000 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 23, 2019

We'll just leave it here.

Unfollow — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 23, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.