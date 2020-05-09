BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Indian Gaur Showing off its Jumping Skills in Lockdown Has Stunned the Internet

Images tweeted by @ParveenKaswan.

Images tweeted by @ParveenKaswan.

While some users were awestruck by the Gaur’s jump, some believe that this is no mean feat for the animal.

Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan has shared a stunning set of photos of an Indian Gaur.

In the series of images, it can be seen jumping across a gate.

Captioning the photographs Praveen wrote, “This Indian Gaur went to show his jumping skills to Brigadier. Pc - Sriram”.

From the looks of the picture, one can assume the photo has been clicked in an area near the wilderness.

A user seemed to inquisitive about the animal’s weight, wrote, "How much would a gaur of that size weigh?” Answering his query the official replied, 600-800 kg."

Since the time of its upload, the post has garnered more than 8 thousand likes and quite a lot of comments. While some users were awestruck by the Gaur’s jump, some believe that this is no mean feat for the animal.

Commenting on the post, a user said, "It is called Bison locally in Nilgiris in TN, and is spotted regularly early in the mornings. It can easily jump to cross fence of 6ft high. They find it easier to climb up mountains rather than coming down tge slopes bcoz of their sheer weight, (sic)".

Another person said, "In Indian jungles Gaur is the only animal known to kill fully grown tigers, though not as much as tiger killing it. Once I saw a video of a buffalo outrunning a tiger on an open field. It also delivered a kick from its hind legs which missed the tigers face."

Other reactions on the post included:


