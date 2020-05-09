Indian Gaur Showing off its Jumping Skills in Lockdown Has Stunned the Internet

Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan has shared a stunning set of photos of an Indian Gaur.

In the series of images, it can be seen jumping across a gate.

Captioning the photographs Praveen wrote, “This Indian Gaur went to show his jumping skills to Brigadier. Pc - Sriram”.

This Indian Gaur went to show his jumping skills to Bridadier. Pc - Sriram pic.twitter.com/nW8pHLHYyf — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 8, 2020

From the looks of the picture, one can assume the photo has been clicked in an area near the wilderness.

A user seemed to inquisitive about the animal’s weight, wrote, "How much would a gaur of that size weigh?” Answering his query the official replied, 600-800 kg."

600-800 Kg. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 8, 2020

Since the time of its upload, the post has garnered more than 8 thousand likes and quite a lot of comments. While some users were awestruck by the Gaur’s jump, some believe that this is no mean feat for the animal.

Commenting on the post, a user said, "It is called Bison locally in Nilgiris in TN, and is spotted regularly early in the mornings. It can easily jump to cross fence of 6ft high. They find it easier to climb up mountains rather than coming down tge slopes bcoz of their sheer weight, (sic)".

It is called Bison locally in Nilgiris in TN, and is spotted regularly early in the mornings. It can easily jump to cross fence of 6ft high. They find it easier to climb up mountains rather than coming down tge slopes bcoz of their sheer weight. — Jyoti Gupta (@jyoti_bit) May 8, 2020

Another person said, "In Indian jungles Gaur is the only animal known to kill fully grown tigers, though not as much as tiger killing it. Once I saw a video of a buffalo outrunning a tiger on an open field. It also delivered a kick from its hind legs which missed the tigers face."

In Indian jungles Gaur is the only animal known to kill fully grown tigers, though not as much as tiger killing it. Once I saw a video of a buffalo outrunning a tiger on an open field. It also delivered a kick from its hind legs which missed the tigers face. — Tambi Dude (@Tambi_Dude) May 8, 2020

Other reactions on the post included:

Heavy high jump



*Gate: Is I'am a joke for you? — Achuth.B.S (@achuth_bs) May 8, 2020

Awww... The beautiful Nilgiris — Invincible Spirit (@invinciblewife) May 8, 2020

Don't they ever cramp or twitch a muscle by jumping without warm ups — alex p mathew (@alex1004u) May 8, 2020