Indian Hotel Employee Wins Rs 55 Crore Lottery in Dubai, Decides to Help His Co-Workers

Everyone wishes to win a large sum of money in the lottery, but only a few are fortunate enough to do so. An Indian hotel employee in Dubai has won the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw, winning 25 million dirhams (approximately Rs 55 crore). Sajesh NS, the Series 245 grand prize winner, is a Dubai resident who moved to the UAE two years ago from Oman and has been buying Big Tickets every month for the past four years. His 20 co-workers assisted him in purchasing his winning ticket online, and they will now divide the prize money equally.

When asked how he intends to use his money, Sajesh revealed to Gulf News that he wants to help others. “There are over 150 employees at the hotel where I work, and I would like to help out as many of them as I can by sharing a portion of my winnings with them,” he mentioned. He stated that he would sit with his coworkers to discuss what they could do with their money. He did, however, state unequivocally that every individual will have the right to choose what they want to do with their money.

Despite becoming a millionaire, Sajesh intends to keep buying tickets every month. The next live draw will take place in December, with a lucky winner receiving Dh30 million for the first time. The second prize of Dh 1 million, the third prize of Dh 100,000, and the fourth prize of Dh 50,000 will also be available. Each weekly e-draw winner will receive Dh1 million in November.

Previously, a man from Maryland, USA, won a lottery using the numbers from his own truck’s broken odometer. According to UPI, Douglas Eck, 60, of Harford County, won his third lottery jackpot in 27 years. The man has won such a large sum of money through lottery draws for the third time in his life. He won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket in 1995 and $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket in 2008. Those, however, did not make use of odometer readings. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, according to UPI.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here