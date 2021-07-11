Indian Influencer Adds Pair of Breast Pumps to Her Cannes Gown to Honour Motherhood

Indian influencer Diipa Khosla has been making quite a statement of women power and issues at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 with her pieces but a particular emsemble by her has been the talk of the Paris fashion extravganza. While Khosla looked stunning in a black and yellow off-shoulder gown, a unique addition to her dress was a pair of breast pumps. Khosla, who became a mother recently took to Instagram to share the reason behind her unique choice. Khosla gave birth to a daughter, Dua in April.

Diipa said she ‘chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother – An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media.’

In her now viral Instagram post, she says, “Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers."

Khosla says how there is no rulebook set in stone for motherhood and how it is all about experience and learning along the way when it comes to being a mother. “Being a new mom holds enough self-judgement as there is constant worry if your actions are right," she says.

Speaking her mind on the controversial topic of breast milk supplements in place of mother’s milk, Khosla said,"Whether I choose to breastfeed my daughter or not, should not be the subject of anybody’s conversation. There are countless concerns that go into breastfeeding, it simply doesn’t work for all mothers, something that no mother should be judged for online or off. In response to the frequently asked question."

She further wrote, “I’ve decided on supplementing at this stage (a combination of both breastfeeding and using a formula). Moreover, while I’m away for a two-day business trip, I prepared for my absence by breast-pumping multiple times prior to my departure.”

Rounding off her post Khosla also spoke about how the constant berating of online personalities also needs to be stopped. “This is just a reminder that online personalities are human as well, where life and feelings lay behind a screen. I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood. As much as the concern is appreciated, it is a personal journey between mother and child and should be treated as such."

Born in a traditional Punjabi family, Diipa now resides in Amsterdam with her husband and daughter. She has constantly been a force to reckon with through her social media influencer status to bring about change by working with UN and NGOs. She mostly works on female empowerment and anti-racism causes. She and her husband, Dutch diplomat Oleg Büller have together set up the Post for Change Foundation in 2019.

