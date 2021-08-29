Indian Instagram 'Influencer' Arrested Over Video of Him Smoking on Railway Tracks

YouTuber and Instagram “influencer" Adarsh Shukla was on Friday arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), IT cell over “objectionable" videos. This comes after Shukla posted a video that depicting him smoking a cigarette while sitting on a railway track. Central Railway uploaded a video on YouTube, where the influencer apologised for his stunts and urged his followers not to recreate such videos with folded hands.

The stunts that Shukla mentions in his apology include one where he lights a cigarette standing at the edge of a railway platform while a train crosses behind him. He moves from the edge at the last moment. In another video, he squats down on the tracks and smokes a cigarette.

According to NDTV, Central Railway’s RPF IT cell received a complaint on Twitter following which, IPF Badlapur and IPF Kalyan swung into action. Shukla’s BMW car number was tracked done and he was then arrested.

Uploading the video on YouTube, Central Railway wrote in the caption, “Habitual Objectionable Instagram Video Creator went through Legal action by RPF. Now, appeals to General Public not to create such offendable videos."

Shukla says in his apology, “I recently posted two videos on Instagram, which had me performing dangerous stunts in railway stations. Due to this, I’ve been arrested by the RPF."

This is unfortunately not the first time that a YouTuber has been arrested for dangerous stunts.

Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma was arrested in May for animal cruelty after a video surfaced online where he could be seen tying his pet dog with a number of helium balloons and releasing it, which eventually made the dog “fly" several feet in the air.

Malviya Nagar police station received a complaint in which complainant Gaurav Gupta belonging to the “People for Animals Society” alleged that Sharma had made a video where they were seen to have tied their pet dog with helium balloons and later they let loose the balloons thereby making the dog fly in the air and hence, risking its life. The video was reportedly shot on 21 May.

