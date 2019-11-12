In a treat for Beatles fans, fusion cover band Indian Jam Project has come up with a rendition of the iconic 1968 classic 'Hey Jude' but with their signature Indian twist.

The band went viral for their Game of Thrones cover of the theme song with Indian classical instruments and has been redefining musical covers since.

Known for using of traditional Indian instruments, Indian Jam Project has covered western artists like Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and many covers of popular shows theme music, including BBC's Sherlock.

The group was found by Tushar Lall who shot to fame after the Game of Thrones cover. The rich rendition was picked up by MTV Indies and went on to go viral across the world.

'Hey Jude,' their latest cover as a tribute to The Beatles is different from their usual work. Unlike most other covers which are contemporary, the Hey Jude cover has a a sharp throwback feel.

But why The Beatles?

Lall adds that since the first time they went viral, audiences have become a lot more responsive to their work, meaning the group could start exploring a newer audience bases with songs that are popular among a wider variety of people.

The reception, Lall shares has been different, though. "Gen-Z messages me about learning sitar, and what they could cover, and I realize Sitars are 'cool'. The perception of classical instruments as 'boring' is changing." He adds that his work is aimed at convincing people classical music can be "anything you want, and still sound good."

Since Lall collaborates with different musicians for each of his projects, the musicians for this particular song were also chosen on the basis of their instrumental expertise who could put the perfect desi spin on Hey Jude. The song's iconic 'Na, na na na' chorus, for instance, has been replaced with a chorus of Indian singers humming. The rest of the music is recorded on sitar, tabla, sarangi, guitars and drums.

You can watch the full video here:

