Indian Man Claims to Have Purchased Land on the Moon. But is it Really Possible?

Rajeev V. Bagdi, an Indian, had earlier claimed that he had allegedly purchased a plot on the Moon for 140 dollars from the New York-based Lunar Society International in 2003. He also felt that Chandrayaan-2's success further propels his dream of one day living on the Moon with his family.

Now this piece of news has sparked quite a debate. Is it really possible to buy a piece of lunar land? If yes, can anyone purchase it?

The answer's slightly more complicated than a simple 'yes' or 'no'.

Rumours that have been floating around ever since man's first lunar landing may have you believe that you can simply pay and purchase a land on the moon; in fact, some celebs have also fallen victim to similar schemes and have purportedly bought land on the moon before private companies mark their territories. But hold your horses.

On Jan. 27th, 1967, the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom came up with an international treaty, called the Outer Space Treaty, which is supposed to be followed and upheld by all nations. The treaty essentially states that all forms of outer space exploration (which includes lunar exploration) would be for the benefit of all mankind.

It also explicitly states that no individual can purchase a piece of land on the lunar surface and call it his or her own. In short, private ownership of the moon is impossible.

Article II of the treaty says, “Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means.”

There you go, that answers your question.