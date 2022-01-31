Indian Man Gets Pakistan Visa to Meet Brother, Relatives Lost During Partition

The Indian man whose emotional reunion with his Pakistani brother at Kartarpur managed to reach through to people on both sides of the border, has now been granted a visa by Pakistan to meet his relatives in the country. Sika Khan and his brother Muhammed Siddique were separated 74 years ago during Partition. They had established contact in 2019, thanks to a video call facilitated by Pakistani YouTube channel Pakistani Lehar, reported Hindustan Times. They met again earlier in January, at the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province, thanks to the same YouTube channel. It was there that Khan had found out that he had been christened Habib Khan when he was born. He currently lives in Phulewala village at Bathinda in India’s Punjab state.

Pakistan High Commission India tweeted the news on January 28. “Today, Pakistan High Commission issues visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan. The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor," the commission wrote. “The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other," it added. The commission also said that Khan has met CDA Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission’s officers. He thanked them for their cooperation.

Twitter users were emotional over the bittersweet reunion. “Congratulations! The world needs peace and brotherhood now. Peace is all we want now. So, Mubaraka," wrote one of them.

Last year, the Kartarpur Corridor had similarly brought together two friends from India and Pakistan. In November 2021, Sardar Gopal Singh, 94, from India, went there to perform religious rites, not knowing he would chance upon his long lost friend, Muhammad Bashir, 91, who was also there from Narowal, a city in Pakistan. Pakistan’s ‘Dawn’ news outlet reported their reunion and stated that the two recounted stories from their childhood. It added that before the Partition and the formation of Pakistan, both Singh and Bashir were in their youth, when they would visit Baba Guru Nanak’s Gurdwara and have lunch and tea together.

