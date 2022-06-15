Indian Man, In A Skirt, Dances To Aishwarya Rai's Barso Re Song On New York Streets

Dance videos go viral the most on social media these days. From social media trends to people creating their original choreography for a song, we get to see it all on the internet. And who doesn’t like grooving to Bollywood music? Recently, an Indian man went viral for dancing in a kurta and skirt on the streets of New York.

Dancer Jainil Mehta went viral on TikTok and Instagram reels for dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song Barso Re. The reason was his outfit. Who wouldn’t stand out while dancing in a fountain on New York streets, that too when you are a man wearing a skirt?

Jainil did this to make clothing more inclusive and inspire men to dress like him. He has been working on a series called #meninskirts, which is all about inclusive clothing. The video of Jainil dancing to Aishwarya’s song has more than 2.35 lakh plays on Instagram and more than 24,000 likes.

People supported Jainil for the dance video and poured love for him in the comments. A user wrote, “You are an absolute delight to watch.” Another user wrote, “Just uplifted my mood buddy!! You’re a beautiful human! Love to watch you perform.”

Everyone in the comments accompanied their words with heart emojis, reaffirming their love for the dancer.

This isn’t the first video of Jainil’s to go viral. Two of his previous reels featuring him dancing at Times Square went viral with 2.54 lakh and 1.76 lakh views respectively. While the first reel is him teaching a New Yorker some Indian dance steps on Madhuri Dixit Nene’s song Ghagra, the other features him recreating Madhuri’s steps at the iconic Times Square while wearing a Ghagra. Jainil has more than 1.47 lakh followers on Instagram and people are loving his skirt dance reels.

