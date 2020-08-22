Indian Matchmaking Star Sima Taparia Reveals Her Own Story of Arranged Marriage in Viral Post

Ever since Netflix featured the series Indian Matchmaking, Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia has become a global name. From different memes on her matchmaking skills to her constant efforts in making people meet each other,

Sima has become famous among all. After creating love stories for millions, Sima has revealed the story of her own marriage in an Instagram post recently.

She got engaged to her husband Anup Taparia in December of '82. While her then-fiancé was in his final year of graduation, Sima used to reside in Gulbarga, now Kalaburagi, with her family. Like most of the usually arranged marriages, their matchmaking was made possible through a familial acquaintance. However, they met just once before saying yes to each other for a forever bond.

While it is easy to meet and communicate these days, thanks to all the different mediums, Sima and Anup’s love blossomed over telephone calls. “In those days, you'd have to dial 180 to book a call out of the station. The operator would connect the line after a few hours only. We'd often stay around our telephones sneaking from our family's forever teasing eyes, waiting for the call,” she wrote.

However, their telephonic conversation was cut short after the tragedy in January 1983, when the Malabar Telephone Exchange caught fire. The duo then shifted to writing letters to each other, sneaking away from the teasing from their family.

“Anup and I used to exchange letters via post to make up for our calls. It used to take about 3 days for a letter to reach Gulbarga from Bombay and vice versa,” she explained.

They also met once when Sima went to Pune to meet her aunt and Anup made an excuse for a college picnic to see her. “We sat over in one of those premium hotels by the station, probably Blue Diamond,” she revealed.

Sima and Anup got married in the summer of ’83 and continued to write letters till their special day. Even after 37 years of marriage, their love makes her feel “as if we have just started all over again.”