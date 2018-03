Indian Men on Twitter List 13 Reasons Why 95% of them Don't Use Condoms

What’s happening India? 95% of Indians don’t use condoms! We’d love to know why?

Mein use karega condom. Ladki dila do — Aakash (@PUNchayati) March 5, 2018



1 recommendation - Y'all should have automatic boxes like atm at every 2km (at least in a metro city). People can just put in the cash and take the condom. Many people are shy of interacting with the chemist.

Indians are way conscious with condoms and helmets. They love to ride freely — The Dormant Guy (@thedormantguy) March 5, 2018



Single hu BC. Condoms ka balloons banaunga kya??

indians has better control pic.twitter.com/zKqEqacqV3 — Mausam (@itsmausam) March 5, 2018



That explains the 1.3 Billion

Because most of them have issues like... pic.twitter.com/vrfl4g42L3 — Prithviraj Gotepatil (@I_am_Mogambo) March 5, 2018



95% of those ppl cant ans. they have babies in both of their hands xD

हर हाथ शक्ति हर हाथ तरक्की। — RoAdSiDe BaBa (DUGGU) (@Roadside_Monk) March 5, 2018



Cause the govt. of India think advertising during primetime is sin

Because your condom ads are so awkward to watch when they should be educational. Condom companies really need to rethink their ads. It is themselves they are hurting. — Sanskar Dikshit (@isanskari) March 5, 2018



Becuz of Lack Of Sex Education and Also talking abt Sex Is considered Taboo in public ...

Condom makers Durex sent the Internet users into a tizzy a couple of years ago when they "launched" Eggplant flavoured condoms only to reveal later that it was a publicity stunt by them to promote safe-sex among younger folks.Now, in a campaign-- #HateCondoms that is already trending at #1 in India, the condom brand took to its Twitter page and asked one simple question-- Why don't Indians use condoms?Soon enough, the tweet spread like wildfire on the site and Indian men came out with their own reasons for not using the contraception.From being single to being shy, honest responses poured in.Oh, well.Given the population of our country that looks like some YouTuber's live subscriber count , this is no laughing matter.More like condemn, amirite?