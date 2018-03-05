English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Men on Twitter List 13 Reasons Why 95% of them Don't Use Condoms
Condom maker Durex asked Twitterati why Indians don't use condoms and got some interesting responses from men.
Photo credits: Durex | Instagram
Condom makers Durex sent the Internet users into a tizzy a couple of years ago when they "launched" Eggplant flavoured condoms only to reveal later that it was a publicity stunt by them to promote safe-sex among younger folks.
Now, in a campaign-- #HateCondoms that is already trending at #1 in India, the condom brand took to its Twitter page and asked one simple question-- Why don't Indians use condoms?
Soon enough, the tweet spread like wildfire on the site and Indian men came out with their own reasons for not using the contraception.
From being single to being shy, honest responses poured in.
Reason No. #1
Reason No. #2
Reason No. #3
Reason No. #4
Reason No. #5
Reason No. #6
Reason No. #7
Reason No. #8
Reason No. #9
Reason No. #10
Reason No. #11
Reason No. #12
Reason No. #13
Oh, well.
Given the population of our country that looks like some YouTuber's live subscriber count, this is no laughing matter.
More like condemn, amirite?
Reason No. #1
Mein use karega condom. Ladki dila do — Aakash (@PUNchayati) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #2
1 recommendation - Y'all should have automatic boxes like atm at every 2km (at least in a metro city). People can just put in the cash and take the condom. Many people are shy of interacting with the chemist.
— Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #3
Indians are way conscious with condoms and helmets. They love to ride freely — The Dormant Guy (@thedormantguy) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #4
Single hu BC. Condoms ka balloons banaunga kya??
— Who's your Doggie (@Khal__Doggo) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #5
indians has better control pic.twitter.com/zKqEqacqV3 — Mausam (@itsmausam) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #6
That explains the 1.3 Billion
— Balaji Ramachandran (@balajir2910) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #7
Because most of them have issues like... pic.twitter.com/vrfl4g42L3 — Prithviraj Gotepatil (@I_am_Mogambo) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #8
95% of those ppl cant ans. they have babies in both of their hands xD
— pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #9
हर हाथ शक्ति हर हाथ तरक्की। — RoAdSiDe BaBa (DUGGU) (@Roadside_Monk) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #10
Cause the govt. of India think advertising during primetime is sin
— Raj Malpekar (@malpekar) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #11
Because your condom ads are so awkward to watch when they should be educational. Condom companies really need to rethink their ads. It is themselves they are hurting. — Sanskar Dikshit (@isanskari) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #12
Becuz of Lack Of Sex Education and Also talking abt Sex Is considered Taboo in public ...
— Lavi (@lavi13alive) March 5, 2018
Reason No. #13
Singles: pic.twitter.com/lsSmDOVRRr — Mr krab (@param7755) March 5, 2018
