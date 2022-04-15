Indian-origin Astronaut Raja Chari to Make a Splashdown from Space This Month

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronaut and SpaceX Crew-3 Commander Raja Chari, along with fellow crew members, will return from the International Space Station (ISS) later this month. They will land in Florida, concluding the mission. The Crew-3’s SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, also called Endurance, carried a team of four astronauts to ISS back in November last year. The team comprises mission commander Chari, pilot Tom Marshburn, mission specialist Kayla Barron, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

The Crew-3 astronauts have been living and working on the station since their launch on November 10, 2021. According to a press release by NASA earlier this week, during their mission, the crew members contributed to numerous experiments and technology demonstrations. Some of the notable experiments included a variety of plant growth experiments, “testing new systems for growing crops and studying potentially drought-resistant cotton plants.” In addition to this, the crew members of Endurance tested a handheld bioprinter that was designed to print bandages made from skin cells directly onto a wound, and a miniature scanning electron microscope.

Endurance crew members also installed a new device to gather more information on fire safety in microgravity. The team of four astronauts also conducted one of the first archaeological experiments in space during their six-month stay at ISS. The astronauts worked in pairs to complete four spacewalks and prepare the station for upcoming solar array upgrades by assembling and installing modification kits and successfully replacing a faulty antenna on the Port-1 truss structure, informed NASA.

According to NASA, mission commander Chari was selected by the American space organisation to join the Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017 and reported for duty in August that year. A native of Iowa, Chari graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1999 with bachelor degree in Astronautical Engineering and Engineering Science. The Indian-American pilot then earned a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School.

