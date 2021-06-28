Indian-origin Boy Wins Prestigious Diana Award for Helping Delhi Students Attend Classes in Pandemic

An Indian-British boy has received the prestigious Diana Award for his contribution to the social sector during the coronavirus lockdown. Ishan Kapur, a 15-year-old student at Wellington College (UK) has been recognised for the highest accolade that a young person can receive for creating and sustaining a positive change. The young boy from Delhi works with the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and helps a local school access uniforms for marginalised girls, reports ANI.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a paradigmatic shift in the sphere of schooling and education. With the lack of access to digital services across the country, the digital divide in India has forced thousands of students to drop out of schools.

Amid this crisis, Ishan ran a campaign that successfully raised a sum of 5000 euros (Rs 51,57,499) and collected almost 100 laptops to ensure that all the teachers and students have access to online education during the lockdown. Simultaneously he also ensured that all of them had the connection to carry out their schooling during the nationwide lockdown.

In memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Diana Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for their social action or humanitarian work, states the official website.

A few days ago, an ‘uncle’ from Mumbai helped an 11-year-old girl from Jamshedpur to pursue her dreams of buying a smartphone and pursuing online classes. Tulsi Kumari, who sells mangoes by the roadside, was left in shock when a certain Ameya Hete bought 12 mangoes from her worth Rs 1,20,000, paying Rs 10,000 for each mango. The money was transferred to her father Srimal Kumar’s account on Wednesday.

News18 Lokmat Digital had reported on Kumari’s struggles with poverty. After learning about her fight against all the odds, the Mumbai businessman named Ameya Hete bought one dozen mangoes from her to help her buy a smartphone and continue with online classes. He has given Kumari a mobile phone worth Rs 13,000 and Internet recharge throughout the year thus ensuring that there would be no interruption in the education of the girl child.

While many universities and colleges are conducting online learning sessions, students from disadvantaged families or living in remote areas may not have access to Telegram, iCloud or, indeed, the internet even in the best of times.

From West Bengal to Maharashtra and New Delhi, News18.com had earlier spoken to educators, teachers and experts on how the benefits of online learning have not trickled all the way down.

