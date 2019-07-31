Indian-Origin Comedian and YouTube Star Lilly Singh featured on Instyle's ‘Badass Women’ List

An Indian-origin comedian and YouTube star has been ranked among the world's 50 most “badass women.”

Lilly Singh took the 42nd spot on Instyle’s third ‘Badass Women issue’, which features “dedicated women from the spheres of science, social justice, law, entertainment, politics, and other industries.”

“Their poignant contributions to this issue are both enlightening and inspiring,” the monthly women’s fashion magazine said.

Mindy Kaling, took the first spot for her feat of becoming first woman and “person of color to join the writers’ room on NBC’s cult comedy The Office.”

Other names to feature on the list include celebs such as Anne Hathaway and Rihanna; Melati and Isabel Wijsen, two sisters who launched a global movement against plastic bags from their home country Indonesia; Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt , the US Air Force’s first female fighter pilot; and 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg whose solo protest outside the country’s parliament last August inspired millions of people in more than 120 countries to participate in a strike for climate-change-awareness in March this year.

The Canadian YouTuber, comedian, television host and actress— popularly known as IISuperwomanII— was ranked tenth on the 2017 Forbes list of the world's highest paid YouTube stars, earning a reported $10.5 million.

She is set to become the only female late-night host on a broadcast network when she takes over Carson Daly’s slot on NBC’s evening lineup with her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, later this year.

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now, that is a dream come true,” she had said at the time of the announcement in March.

Singh has received an MTV Fandom Award, four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and a People's Choice Award. In 2016, she released her first feature film, titled A Trip to Unicorn Island. Her first book, How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life, became a New York Times best-seller after it was released in 2017.

Born and raised in Ontario, Lilly Singh’s parents, Malwinder Kaur and Sukhwinder Singh, hail from Hoshiarpur, Punjab in India.

In a 2012 interview, she told Yahoo News that she felt a strong bond with her “Indian, Punjabi heritage.” “In some ways I wish Canada were more like India. You can’t get the same fresh jalebis and kulfi here,” she had said.

“I make it my goal to take Indian culture and stretch it. I want to show people I am Indian but that doesn’t mean I have to be any different of a person. I’m outspoken, bold and driven. How’s that for an Indian woman?”