Indian-Origin Doctor in US Serenaded by Cars Outside Her Home to Honour Her Services in Pandemic

An Indian-origin doctor living in the United States was recently hailed by her neighbours and patients outside her home to thank her for her services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the global coronavirus crisis deepens, doctors across the world are being hailed as heroes and saviours, putting their own lives at risk to protect that of others. And in a heartwarming video, people show just how much they appreciate the service provided by doctors.

In a video shared by Karnataka MLA Dr Sudhakar K on Twitter, a woman can be seen standing at her lawn while a string of vehicles pass her by with the drivers waving at her, honking and cheering. According to Sudhakar's tweet, the woman was Mysuru-origin doctor by the name of Uma Madhusudhan who has been treating coronavirus patients in the US.

As I head to Mysuru, happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients. It's a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma! pic.twitter.com/42ayy6hEUd — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) April 21, 2020

"Happy to share a video of Uma Madhusudhan, Mysuru origin Doctor in US being honoured in front of her house by grateful patients," Sudhakar wrote. "It's a beautiful sight of cars, police vehicles, fire trucks lining up in gratitude, waving & honking to say Thank you Dr Uma!"

The tweet has since been going viral with over 1,600 of views and hundreds of likes.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, over 42,518 people have been killed in the US and a further 792,938 affected by the virus. With healthcare facilities stretched thin, doctors and medical health professionals have been in increasing demand to treat the growing number of cases. Nurses, janitors and doctors have also recorded a high number of casualties from exposure to the COVID-19