2-min read

Indian Origin Jewellery Store Owner Scared Off Would-be Robbers with Swords in Canada

An employee of the shop and and a customer were standing inside the store when four masked persons broke the store window with a hammer and attempted to enter. The incident occurred in a town near Toronto.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, a jewellery shop employee defended his shop from getting robbed by wielding a sword at the intruders. The incident took place in a shop called Ashok Jewelers in Mississauga, a Canadian city close to Toronto.

According to a report in CBC, an employee of the shop and and a customer were standing inside the store when four masked persons broke the store window with a hammer and attempted to enter. According to the witnesses, one of the men had a gun. However, the shop owners were not having it. In CCTV footage captured inside the store, a man is seen brandishing a sabre-like sword at the intruders. He then goes on to wave the sword in the air, beating furniture with it and threatening until the would-be robbers fled the scene.




A similar incident had broken out a few days ago in a nearby jewelry store. Arjun Kumar, the shop-owner's son told local news that the swords had been given to them as a gift. He added that he would have done anything, even risk his life, to defend the jewelry in his shop. After the retaliation, the four criminals fled using a black SUV.

Video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

























