Indian Origin Jewellery Store Owner Scared Off Would-be Robbers with Swords in Canada

Jewelry store workers break out the swords to fight off daylight robbery attempt

Owners of Ashok Jewellers in Mississauga sent me this surveillance footage — three people using swords to fend off a daylight robbery attempt on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police say they’re uncertain of the weapons the robbers had at the time, but believe at least one had a gun.

Don't recommend the public to do what these men did and fight back. Could've ended up being much worse.

Here’s the robbery attempt from the surveillance camera outside the store.

You can see four people trying to break in through the window.

Store owner tells me everyone is okay.

To clarify why these guys might have swords: A lot of Indian jewellery stores/ wedding related shops have them cause they sell them to grooms. A sword (kirpan) is carried by grooms in Sikh wedding ceremonies. So that's just my theory‍♀️ Still ... crazy video https://t.co/MFAlHZkcQ2 — SimRan (@SimranRoohi) November 22, 2018