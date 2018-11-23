Indian Origin Jewellery Store Owner Scared Off Would-be Robbers with Swords in Canada
An employee of the shop and and a customer were standing inside the store when four masked persons broke the store window with a hammer and attempted to enter. The incident occurred in a town near Toronto.
According to a report in CBC, an employee of the shop and and a customer were standing inside the store when four masked persons broke the store window with a hammer and attempted to enter. According to the witnesses, one of the men had a gun. However, the shop owners were not having it. In CCTV footage captured inside the store, a man is seen brandishing a sabre-like sword at the intruders. He then goes on to wave the sword in the air, beating furniture with it and threatening until the would-be robbers fled the scene.
Jewelry store workers break out the swords to fight off daylight robbery attempt https://t.co/rVkVSQzArO pic.twitter.com/9Mms9s0HAz— CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) November 22, 2018
A similar incident had broken out a few days ago in a nearby jewelry store. Arjun Kumar, the shop-owner's son told local news that the swords had been given to them as a gift. He added that he would have done anything, even risk his life, to defend the jewelry in his shop. After the retaliation, the four criminals fled using a black SUV.
Video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
Stunning video.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 22, 2018
Owners of Ashok Jewellers in Mississauga sent me this surveillance footage — three people using swords to fend off a daylight robbery attempt on Wednesday. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/UjDb1kn2w7
Peel Regional Police say they’re uncertain of the weapons the robbers had at the time, but believe at least one had a gun.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 22, 2018
Don’t recommend the public to do what these men did and fight back. Could’ve ended up being much worse. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/nqBOKcnnL7
Here’s the robbery attempt from the surveillance camera outside the store.— Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 22, 2018
You can see four people trying to break in through the window.
Store owner tells me everyone is okay. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/8YNVZLkk7v
Holy shit this is wild https://t.co/IYzqg0Ss4c— stanthemanchan (@stanthemanchan) November 22, 2018
Wow. Those jewel thieves cannot have expected to be fought off with swords! Extraordinary. https://t.co/vSzyaDIZ2u— Karina O'Sullivan (@karinacomms) November 22, 2018
Best security system ever ⚔️ https://t.co/AFCkkHijs4— Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 22, 2018
the way he jumped back out the window tho https://t.co/rtIB0VdF7G— Raiyan ॐ (@RastafaRaiyan) November 22, 2018
To clarify why these guys might have swords: A lot of Indian jewellery stores/ wedding related shops have them cause they sell them to grooms. A sword (kirpan) is carried by grooms in Sikh wedding ceremonies. So that's just my theory♀️ Still ... crazy video https://t.co/MFAlHZkcQ2— SimRan (@SimranRoohi) November 22, 2018
