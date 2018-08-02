GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Indian-Origin Man and Former Prison Guard Has Won MasterChef Australia 2018

Sashi Chelia has made both India and Singapore proud!

Rakhi Bose | News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 5:32 PM IST
Indian-Origin Man and Former Prison Guard Has Won MasterChef Australia 2018
Sashi Chelia has made both India and Singapore proud!
An Indian-origin man has become the winner of the popular culinary reality show MasterChef Australia 2018.

Sashi Chelia traces his roots back to Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. His grandparents relocated from Madurai to Singapore and it was there that Chelia was born and brought up.

To commemorate the Indian connection, Chelia used the red chilli as his ‘hero ingredient’ for one of the two finale rounds that required him to create a starter and entrée.

masterchef trophy

winner MasterChef

His dish? A Sambal prawn starter and snapper fish curry entrée with a side of cumin rice.

In the second round, the contestants had to recreate a complicated dessert by celebrated chef Hestal Blumenthal’s ‘Counting Sheep’.

Cheliah scored a total of 93 points out of 100 for both the rounds combines, the highest any MasterChef Australia participant has ever scored in the finale.





The chef’s family was also there to support him on the day of the finale:






Cheliah started cooking at a young age in Singapore. But cooking is not his only passion. Cheliah has served in the Singapore police force for over a decade.

After the 39-year-old man relocated to Australia, he started working as a prison guard in a women’s prison. That is before he participated in MasterChef.

Cheliah, who won a $250,000 cash prize, will also be featuring as a monthly food columnist in a popular Australian culinary magazine.

In a recent post on Twitter, the new MasterChef announced that his first pop-up kitchen ‘Gaja by Sashi’ will be inaugurated on August 17 in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with messages congratulating the Indian-origin man for his victory.




Some especially complimented Cheliah for promoting South Indian food on international television.




Also Watch

