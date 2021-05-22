Indian-origin Man Asked to Move House by 1 Metre or Pay Rs 1.6 Crore Fine in Auckland, Here's Why

An Indian-origin man named Deepak Lal, who is also an Auckland homeowner, has been sued by a developer and asked to pay NZ$ 315,000 ( over 1 crore in Indian rupees) for building his home 'in the wrong place'. His property has been built right on the neighbour's boundary. It has become a nightmare for him as there is a difference of just one metre between the boundary of Lal's house and where it should have been located. The error has been reportedly committed by the builder, yet Lal has to make the payment for constructing the house at the wrong place. In 2020, he had contacted a construction company named 'Pinnacle Homes' to design and build his home in the Papakura area in Auckland of New Zealand’s North Island.

Even though the construction work was almost completed in mid-2020, the finishing work on the three-bedroom house came to a halt in August after the construction company called to tell him about the boundary mix-up.Lal's three-bedroom home is located right on the boundary of his neighbouring property owned by a company called C94 Development. The company wants him to move his house a little or pay $315,000 in damages, nzherald.co.nz reported.

The situation has become a “nightmare” for Lal. “I wake up in the middle of the night and think 'how am I going to solve this?'"Lal said.

According to him, the Auckland Council approved the building consent for the house. A surveyor was hired to certify the location of the home and was found that the building was in keeping with the consent.Lal's lawyer Matt Taylor said that the issue has arisen as a “result of an error made at the design stage.”

A Hamilton-based company HQ Designs was hired by Pinnacle Homes. HQ Designs was asked to come up with the plans and file the building consent and it did the same. Pinnacle Homes' project manager Johnny Bhatti said his company and the surveyor adhered to the plans. He held HQ Designs and the council responsible for the issue.

Auckland Council has been informed about the issue and a spokesperson said that the council is looking into it.

